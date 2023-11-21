HARPSWELL – Dr. L.W. Bailey passed away from pancreatic cancer in his home on Nov. 12, 2023 … just six days after he celebrated his 104th birthday. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1919, in Albany N.Y., son of Francis Wayland Bailey and Helen Ethel Moyer Bailey. He graduated from Mechanicville, N.Y., High School, obtained his pre-med education at Vermont College, following which he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1944. Dr. Bailey completed his residency at the Bangor Maine Osteopathic Hospital where he met and fell in love with his wife Phyllis Mae Burbank. Together Larry and Phyllis embarked on a journey of love and committed partnership for 65 years, until Phyllis’s passing in 2011.Dr. and Mrs. L.W. Bailey moved to Brunswick and established a solo family practice. Dr. Bailey was one of only five doctors practicing medicine in Brunswick during those early years. He and his wife managed the practice and cared for his patients in the Brunswick area for 48 years before retiring in 1992. In recent years Larry talked about the enormous changes and “newly invented” diagnostic tools that have changed the medical field over his lifetime. He remembered the introduction of the polio vaccine, the iron lung, sulfa drugs, penicillin, and other antibiotics, echocardiogram, ultrasound, colonoscopy, numerous lab tests, organ transplants and birth control. He recalled when there was no health insurance, and an office visit only cost $1 or $2 … or a few lobsters.Dr. Bailey was the first Osteopathic Physician in the state of Maine to be appointed to the medical staff of an allopathic hospital in Maine – each at Regional Memorial Hospital and Parkview Advent Hospital in Brunswick. He was also on the staff of the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine in Portland where he served on several committees and completed a term as Chief of the Medical Staff. He was a life member and Past President of the Maine Osteopathic Association. Dr. Bailey was twice awarded the association’s highest award, the “Distinguished Service Award”, for service to the community and state. He was a life member of the American Osteopathic Association tirelessly serving as a Maine delegate to that association for 15 years. Larry also served as member and as chairman of the of Maine Board of Osteopathic Examination and Registration.Larry was a member of the First Parish Church in Brunswick for many years. He was a member of the Brunswick Rotary Club for 39 years, Brunswick’s Health Officer for several years, and was also a 75 year member of Masonic Lodge #8, in Brunswick. His family was his greatest love. He was a loyal and devoted husband and unconditionally loving father. Larry and Phyllis enjoyed traveling during their retirement and making several trips to California to visit their children.Dr. Bailey was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis, after 65 years of loving marriage. He is survived by their son Richard of Los Angeles, and their daughter Diane of Harpswell.Visitation will be at Brackett’s Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. Burial will be beside his wife in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.The family wishes to thank their dear friend Rozan Debbas for her loving assistance and support during these last difficult days. They also wish to thank Dr. Alan Kaplan, Barbara Ward and Shirley Parker for their compassionate care for Larry. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.comExpressions of Sympathy may be made to The American Cancer Society in memory of Dr. L.W. Bailey.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous