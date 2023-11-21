BRUNSWICK – Rita Gallant Thornton, 94, passed away on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. at Horizons Living and Rehab Center with family members present. Rita was born in Worcester, Mass. on August, 23, 1929, to the parents Ida and Lafred Gallant of Auburn, Mass.
She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Edward Thornton; a sister, Estelle Gallant; a son, Stephen Thornton; two daughters, Lisa Ross, Jean Thornton.
She is survived by a brother, Dennis Gallant of Bowdoin, a sister Janice Lucas of Brunswick; two daughters, Tara Bowers and husband Ford of Kernersville, NC, Mary Ellen Wright and husband Bruce of Natick, Mass., a son-in-law, Michael O’Connor of Cambridge, Mass.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
To do justice for all that transpires over a life time of 94 years in a few sentences is impossible, So, we shall just say that it was a life well lived, filled with grace, dignity, strength, and above all, love.
Visitation. 10 – 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at the Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street Northborough, MA 01532. Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com
