Regarding the flurry of bills being proposed in the wake of the Lewiston tragedy, it’s no surprise that Sen. Eric Brakey is suggesting a license plate tribute instead of something substantive.
After all, Brakey was instrumental in the effort to pass the “concealed carry without a permit” bill a few years ago, giving Maine’s gun-related reputation another black eye and making our state’s citizens less safe.
MaryAnn Larson
Bangor
