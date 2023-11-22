At last, the election is over and so are the unending ads. Millions of dollars were spent and while I’m all for free speech, this election was ridiculously lopsided. I was actually tempted to vote the opposite choice promoted by the advertisers, just to spite the sponsors of the ads, never mind the issue. As for Question 3, I find it galling that some of the money I pay for my electricity doubtless went to pay for incessant ads on my computer, my phone, my music provider and my television.
I simply did not feel sufficiently informed about issues that affect us in our daily lives as I went to vote.
Being older, I told a younger friend about the good old days of the Fairness Doctrine, which was introduced in 1949. It obliged holders of a broadcast license to air opposing views on matters of public interest. I explained that all sides in a campaign were guaranteed equal air time – whether they had the big bucks or not. I added that I doubt we will get the Fairness Doctrine back nationally, but maybe we should bring it back here in Maine. We could donate to a fund when we pay our taxes. My young friend became excited and suggested that a Maine Fairness Doctrine might make a good referendum issue.
Louise Rocha-McCarthy
South Portland
