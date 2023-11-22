Copper was mined sustainably in Zambia for millennia. Yet, while conducting a multi-year study in mining communities there, I saw how some modern industrial practices did long-term damage to towns and the countryside. Effects included stunted vegetation; large sludge pools; huge areas scoured of everything but crushed rock; and acrid air.
What changed? An economic system that reduces air, water and land to monetary value now dominates. To illustrate: One company CEO told me, “When our owners made their first visit out here, I arranged for them to go underground but they wouldn’t come. They said to me, ‘That’s why we have you there. We just look at the numbers and if they’re not good enough, you’re out.’ ”
Here in Maine, officials wanting to mine Pickett Mountain might sincerely say they’ll clean wastewater and so forth. But what if profit pressures prompt shortcuts that ultimately imperil the region’s well-being?
Some supporters of the Wolfden proposal cite the need for jobs. True, Zambia’s mines employ thousands. But industrial mining is highly technical. During the colonial and nationalized eras, a robust training system complemented knowledge and skills that Zambians had compiled and passed down for generations. Nevertheless, under privatization, expatriates held many of the most highly skilled, high paying jobs. Maine doesn’t have a mining history and infrastructure like Zambia’s.
So, which jobs could locals fill and which would require outside expertise? Would Wolfden establish a training system for Mainers to learn necessary skills?
Elizabeth C. Parsons
Author, “What Price for Privatization?” (Lexington Books, 2010)
Portland
