SCARBOROUGH – Barbara L. Henningsen, 89, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born at home in Portland on Aug. 4, 1934, the daughter of Viola May (Shaw) Gallant and Arthur Gallant. She was one of five siblings, all birthed at home. She grew up in Portland and attended Cathedral High School.

She met the love of her life, Edward J. Henningsen, Sr., while working as a “soda jerk” in high school at a local drugstore. They had whirlwind adventures, one of which took them on a “secret” road trip to Texas, leaving in the middle of the night, while her parents were sleeping. To say she had a sense of adventure was an understatement. They married in Texas, on Feb. 9, 1955. When they became pregnant with their first child, she wanted to move back to Maine to be closer to her family. They drove from Texas to Maine when she was in labor. Dad breaking speed limits all the way home. She was determined to have the baby in Maine and would not allow him to stop driving until they reached home. They all arrived home safely, and their bouncing baby boy was born just six hours after their arrival! They had 37 crazy years together raising three children.

She was a stay-at-home Mom until her youngest started school. She then began a career working for Unum, until she retired in 2003.

Barbara loved to sew and knit, making beautifully detailed baby sweaters for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Easter outfits for her daughters, which we didn’t like, but pretended that we did.

She enjoyed fishing, skating, sledding and bowling in her younger years. She was always ready to have a good time with her family and friends. Barbara and Jim loved to go see the Blue Angels and made it an annual excursion. She loved to play cards and didn’t like to lose! She had been known to cheat just to win (sorry Mom, it’s the truth). She was a huge fan of Tom Jones and Kenny Rogers. She saw them both in concert and talked about it with endless excitement! If music was playing, she could not stay still! She was a great line dancer and loved to jitterbug.

She spent many years packing up the family for annual trips to Rangeley Lake with her parents. She loved fishing with her Dad and Mom. Barbara loved the holidays and always worked hard to make them memorable for her children and grandchildren. Money was not in abundance, but she always made Christmas special. She would take us to midnight mass on Christmas Eve, which was very magical, especially when it was snowing! Her favorite Christmas movie was White Christmas with Bing Crosby.

After her retirement, she acquired a trusted companion, her much loved dog, Melody. They enjoyed each other’s company immensely, taking walks and snuggling up in their recliner.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Henningsen; two brothers, Robert and Arthur Gallant, one sister, Lorretta Flaherty; son-in-law, Fred Conley.

She is survived by her son, Edward J. Henningsen, Jr. and his wife Joanna of Windham, two daughters, Linda Conley and her partner Todd of Biddeford, Susan Frazier of Scarborough; sister, Dorothy Peace of Scarborough. She has seven grandchildren; and 14 precious great-grandchildren, Matthew Conley and his wife Ally and their daughter Logan of Standish; Brandi Flannery and her husband Mike and daughter Violet of South Portland; Alycia Curtis and her husband Dustin and two daughters, MacKenzie and Nora of Standish; Joseph Henningsen and his wife Jessica and two daughters, Gabby and Cora, son Jace; Bryan Conley and his wife Jessica and two daughters, Natalie and Hailey of Durham; Kayla Gaillard and her three daughters, Claire, Savanah,Scarlett, son, Grayden of South Portland; Kelsi Hebert and her husband Matthew and one daughter, Teagan, son, Findley of Saco.

Barbara was fiercely independent, strong willed, loving, funny, beautiful, unfiltered and sarcastic. We all loved her for ALL of these traits and many more. She lived for her family and friends. She was truly a saint on earth. Her legacy lives on in each member of her blessed family. We love you to the moon and back, Mom and Nana!! Thank you for your unconditional love!

The family would like to thank the nurses at Maine Med and the staff at Gosnell House for their compassionate care of Mom in her last days.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in South Portland. Celebration of Life to immediately follow Mass at Keeley’s Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave., Portland. All are welcome.

