Henningsen, Barbara L. 89, in Scarborough, Nov. 19. Visit 5-7 p.m., Nov. 24, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Nov. 25, Holy Cross Church, South Portland/Celebration of Life to follow, Keeley’s Banquet Center, Portland.

