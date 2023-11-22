PORTLAND – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Pearl Marie (Baron) Esty, on Nov. 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Pearl was a graduate of Winslow High School and went on to build a life full of love. She met her soulmate, Richard “Dick” G. Esty, and together they embarked on a journey that saw them create a home in Portland where they raised their four children. Her love for her children was endless and she was always her happiest when her children and grandchildren filled her house. She was an embodiment of kindness, generosity, and selflessness. Her heart was always open, and she was ever willing to extend a helping hand to anyone in need.

She was predeceased by husband, Richard “Dick”; daughter, Jane Esty, son, Richard B. Esty; and twin sister, Pauline (Baron) Simpson.

She is survived by her daughters Lisa (Esty) Weeks and Karen Esty. She is also survived by her sisters Evangeline Pollakov of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jeanne Dostie of Winslow.

Her memory lives on through her grandchildren, Jesa, Jill, Jeffrey, Richard, Taylor; and great-grandson, Elliot, whose lives were enriched by her sense of humor, love, and the countless memories they shared.

A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Pearl touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her, and her spirit will forever be a guiding light in our hearts. May she rest in peace, reunited with her beloved husband, daughter, and son.

