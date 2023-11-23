Hamas has and continues to use Gazans as shields. It’s a very effective — albeit immoral — strategy. Their tunnel fortress is tactically excellent. Israel can’t get at them without large numbers of casualties, both of their own troops and of innocent civilians. Meanwhile Hamas fights on and continues to trumpet that its long term goal is to destroy Israel. Ironically Hamas wants a cease fire as strongly as Ms. Tebasky but for a somewhat different reason — to retrench, rearm and continue the fighting from a more advantageous position.
The solution? A tough question. Most likely, this conflict will end with a new generation of young Gazans who will grow up hating Israel and joining Hamas.
Bruce MacDougal,
Harpswell
