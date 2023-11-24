PHILADELPHIA — Mika Zibanejad scored two goals, Chris Kreider added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 over on Friday afternoon.

Blake Wheeler chipped in a pair of assists for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who have won 12 of 14 contests. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves for New York.

Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia, which dropped its second straight after winning five in a row.

Rangers Coach Peter Laviolette tied Dick Irvin for 10th-most career games coached with his 1,448th contest. Laviolette was the coach for the Flyers in 272 games between 2009-14.

New York jumped on the Flyers early, scoring twice in the opening 1:53 to take command.

Zibanejad scored the first of his two goals 45 seconds into the game when he shot high over Carter Hart to finish a 2-on-1 with Wheeler. Just 22 seconds later, Kreider took advantage of a turnover by Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim and shot past Hart for his team-leading 11th goal of the season. Sanheim was trying to pass to a teammate after the Flyers won a defensive zone faceoff, but his errant try went right to the stick of Kreider all alone in front of the net.

The Rangers went ahead 3-0 7:41 into the second period when Zibanejad finished another 2-on-1, this time poking the puck over Hart’s right shoulder after another setup from Wheeler.

Philadelphia scoref with 2:21 left in the second when Couturier deflected home Nick Seeler’s shot from the point.

It looked as if Kreider had padded the Rangers’ lead to three goals when he beat Hart with a backhander after a pass from Zibanejad with 6 1/2 minutes to play, but the goal was overturned after video review showed Kreider was offside when receiving the pass.

NOTES

WILD: Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was told by the NHL he could not wear a custom mask for the team’s Native American Heritage night, his agent said.

Allan Walsh confirmed his client was informed he couldn’t wear the mask, even for warm-ups. The league prohibits players from wearing specialty jerseys, masks, stickers, decals or tape for theme nights.

The league initially banned players from using rainbow-colored tape on Pride nights before reversing that decision after receiving backlash from around the hockey community. Teams are not allowed to dress players in themed jerseys for warm-ups this season after a handful of players decided last season to opt out of Pride Night warmups that included specialty jerseys.

With the Wild celebrating Native American Heritage night Friday against Colorado, Fleury wanted to honor his wife, Véronique, who is Native Canadian, with a specially designed mask. Walsh said Fleury offered to pay whatever fine he’d receive and the NHL threatened to levy the organization with an “additional significant fine.”

It was not clear how much either of those fines would be. The Wild had no comment, while a message sent to the NHL regarding the situation was not immediately returned.

