SKOWHEGAN — Passengers in an SUV escaped injury Friday morning because they were wearing seatbelts when a logging truck overturned the vehicle near the downtown, a fire official said.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Ave. and High Street near downtown Skowhegan when the empty logging truck collided with the SUV, according to Skowhegan firefighter Rick Caldwell.

“The occupants of the vehicle were all belted, fortunately, and none of them sustained any serious injury,” Caldwell said. “Luckily it happened in a lower speed area, so it was a little bit less violent of a rollover, and fortunately no one was seriously injured.”

The SUV’s passengers were able to remove themselves from the vehicle after the crash, Caldwell said, and were “safe and checked out” by emergency responders on the scene.

Caldwell said roads near the crash were closed for about 45 minutes as crews cleaned up glass, plastic, and other debris from the accident. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

