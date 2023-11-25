We have witnessed increasingly extreme gun violence in this country following the end of the federal ban on assault weapons in 2004. On Oct. 25, that violence reached our doors here in Maine in the most disturbing way. We now have the tragic distinction of not just having the worst mass shooting this year, but also having what might have been the most preventable. Out of respect for the lives lost, the lives traumatized, and the lives altered by the fear that has stolen our sense of public safety, preventing gun violence must be treated as the national emergency it is.

We must stop debating if we take action to limit access to weapons of war or improve our support for those struggling with mental health issues. We must do both. We must take immediate action, however imperfect. We must stop sending the message to our children that we value their lives so little that we, and our elected leaders, are willing to stand by idly with firearms now the number one cause of death for children in the United States.

We can’t bring back the 18 precious, irreplaceable people we lost last month, but we must stop adding names to the list of victims. We have built a machinery around how to respond to mass shootings. It is time to add the same level of commitment and urgency to prevention. Now.

Jennifer Reck

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: