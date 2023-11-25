Mr. Joe Purington, Central Maine Power’s chief executive, has a tin ear. The overwhelming defeat of Question 3 did not validate Central Maine Power’s performance and does not justify an arrogant victory lap. CMP and Versant didn’t win, Pine Tree Power lost.

Conservation Law Foundation is the only environmental advocate that opposed the Pine Tree Power initiative. We opposed it because, like 70% of Mainers, we thought it was a bad idea. But that doesn’t mean everything is rosy at CMP and Versant. There’s work that needs to be done.

For years, CMP slow-walked connecting solar and wind projects to the grid and opposed clean energy. The result has been a huge backlog in clean energy projects and the cancellation of many. Mainers deserve electricity providers that are committed to confronting the climate crisis. Although CMP and Versant may have improved their performance, reliability, and customer service over the past few years, that’s like celebrating a pole vault over a 2-foot bar. There’s a lot of room for necessary improvement.

We need to give the Public Utilities Commission the tools it needs to hold CMP and Versant accountable; a clear mandate with teeth. The PUC must promptly implement and enforce the 2022 Utility Accountability Law. That law should be amended to increase its financial penalties and add provisions for affordability, electric grid updates, transparency, and compliance with Maine’s climate laws. If CMP and Versant don’t meet metrics established by the PUC, they should face meaningful penalties – including revocation of their franchise to operate.

Dan Amory

Maine Advisory Board, Conservation Law Foundation

