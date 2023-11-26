FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Spy Coast,” by Tess Gerritsen (Thomas & Mercer)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “Let Us Descend,” by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

4. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

5. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

6. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

7. “So Late in the Day,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

8. “Somebody’s Fool,” by Richard Russo (Knopf)

9. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)

10. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

3. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “Lessons,” by Ian McEwan (Vintage)

6. “Stella Maris,” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

7. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

8. “The House Across the Lake,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

9. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

10. “The Circus Ship,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine, A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

3. “Uncertain,” by Maggie Jackson (Prometheus)

4. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

5. “Prequel,” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

6. “What an Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

7. “Every Man for Himself and God Against All,” by Werner Herzog (Penguin)

8. “Going Infinite,” by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton)

9. “Doppelganger,” by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

10. “Unruly,” by David Mitchell (Crown)

Paperback

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Indigenous Continent,” by Pekka Hämäläinen (Liveright)

3. “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” by Isaac Fitzgerald (Bloomsbury)

4. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

6. “The Road Washes Out in Spring,” by Baron Wormser (Brandeis University)

7. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

8. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

9. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

10. “The Mushroom at the End of the World,” by Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing (Princeton)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

