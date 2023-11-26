HOUSTON — Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with a 24-21 victory over the division rival Houston Texans on Sunday when Matt Ammendola’s 58-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the crossbar with 34 seconds left.

The Jaguars (8-3) avenged their 37-17 home loss to Houston (6-5) in Week 3 and created some separation at the top of the division.

C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft, threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns as Houston’s three-game winning streak was snapped. He has 3,268 yards passing to move past Justin Herbert (3,224) for most in NFL history by a rookie in his first 11 games.

The Texans led by one after a touchdown run by Stroud midway through the third quarter. Lawrence responded with by throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley and hitting Ridley for the 2-point conversion to make it 21-14.

Brandon McManus tacked on a field goal early in the fourth quarter but missed from 55 yards with seven minutes left. Stroud then orchestrated a 55-yard drive, capped by a 17-yard touchdown reception by Nico Collins, to cut the deficit to 24-21 with just over five minutes to go.

STEELERS 16, BENGALS 10: Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards and visiting Pittsburgh (7-4) showed new life on offense days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, beating Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati (5-6).

The Steelers totaled 421 yards, snapping a streak of 58 games without gaining 400 yards. Pat Freiermuth had a career-high 120 yards receiving as Pittsburgh, under interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, outgained its opponent for the first time this season.

Bengals backup QB Jake Browning threw a touchdown pass in his first start but had trouble keeping the chains moving. He finished 19 of 26 for 227 yards and threw an interception in the red zone.

COLTS 27, BUCCANEERS 20: Jonathan Taylor ran for two scores, Gardner Minshew added another, and the Indianapolis defense came up with a late turnover to preserve a victory for the Colts (6-5) against visiting Tampa Bay (4-7).

Indianapolis won its third straight and climbed above .500 for the first time since the end of September with its second home victory of the season.

The two-time defending NFC South champion Bucs have lost four straight road games.

FALCONS 24, SAINTS 15: Desmond Ridder overcame two interceptions by throwing a touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson in the fourth quarter, and host Atlanta (5-6) moved into a first-place tie in the woeful NFC South by beating New Orleans (5-6).

The Saints were limited by injury problems at wide receiver, losing Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (thigh). Derek Carr passed for 304 yards, but New Orleans had to settle for five field goals by Blake Grupe.

The Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak, as Robinson ran for 91 yards with a touchdown.

TITANS 17, PANTHERS 10: Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns and 76 yards, helping Tennessee (4-7) snap a three-game skid by beating Carolina (1-10) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee improved to 4-0 this season at Nissan Stadium. Carolina is 0-6 on the road.

Arden Key had a sack and forced fumble recovered by two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who also had one of four sacks by Tennessee.

