PORTLAND – Virginia R. “Ginny” Rutter, 94, of Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth and formerly of Avita of Stroudwater, Westbrook, passed away Friday Nov. 17, 2023. She was born in Beverly, Mass. on Feb. 22, 1929, a daughter of Richard A. and Marjorie Rose Standley.

She graduated from Deering High School in 1946. Ginny had worked at Allstate Insurance Co. as a secretary to the sales agents, retiring after 20 years. She had been a former member of Central Square Baptist Church where she had served as a deaconess, was a life member of the Deering Chapter #59 Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Portland Assembly #1 of Rainbow Girls. Ginny was a 3 time winner of the Peaks Island to Portland Swim for her age group, enjoyed music, the Portland Symphony, baking, bingo, square dancing, bowling and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s events.

She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Harold H. Rutter, Jr in 1998; a son Timothy C. Rutter in 2019; and her brothers, Richard A. Standley and Peter G. Standley.

Ginny is survived by three daughters, Linda Carter and her husband Gerald of Standish, Rebecca Politzer and her husband Robert of Forest, Va. and Elizabeth Ann Rutter-Hill and her husband Glenn of Standish, three sons, Harold H. Rutter, III of Standish, Brian C. Rutter of Jackson Hole, Wyo. and Bruce A. Rutter and his wife Judith of Gray; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information and to leave a tribute in Ginny’s memory.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may

be made to :

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US-1 #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

