SOUTH PORTLAND – Jennifer Christine Vanhecker, 38, of South Portland, died unexpectedly Nov. 17, 2023, at her residence.

A Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 2 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday Dec. 1 at the funeral home.

To see Jennifer's full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

