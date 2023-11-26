WINDHAM – Kevin J. Works, known simply as “Kev” by his family and friends, passed away at his home on Nov. 21, 2023.

Kevin was born on Dec. 18, 1958, in Portland to James Works and Letha Wright Works. He attended Windham schools and later also made his home in Windham with the love of his life, Kim, and their three children.

Never one to shy away from hard work, Kevin had a long and successful career in driving trucks and construction that he loved, most recently retiring from AH Grover in North Yarmouth after 24 years of dedicated service.

To say Kevin was a devoted family man is putting it lightly. Over the years when he wasn’t at work, you could almost certainly find him attending basketball, baseball, and soccer games, dance recitals, musicals, band and chorus concerts, art shows, and various school events. When his own children were grown, he continued this tradition with his grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to make sure they knew how proud “Pipi” was of them.

Kevin was a certified Disney Adult and spent many magical times at the happiest place on Earth. His most recent trip in 2018 was filled with unforgettable memories, but most notably would be him versus his scooter, his scooter versus the monorail at Magic Kingdom, and of course his scooter freighted down with bags, toys, and kids.

In his free time, Kevin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and camping. He followed all sports, but above all, he had a need for speed and a closet full of Dale Earnhardt t-shirts to match. He loved watching NASCAR, NHRA, and funny car races.

Kevin took great pride in his garage, also known as, “Kev’s 4×4 Shop.” There was always a project truck on blocks, classic rock blaring, and a plethora of tools all accounted for down to the last hammer and nail. If you took something or didn’t return it, you would know about it. He spent a lot of days tinkering in the 4×4 shop, but most of the time he was usually working on someone’s car that needed to be fixed. He was extremely generous with his time and wouldn’t hesitate to offer to help.

Perhaps the most special thing about Kevin, was his ability to make everyone around him laugh, even in the darkest of times, and the joy he brought to everyone he loved. He was not afraid to be silly, or to make up funny songs or dances. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a “Kevinism” or life lesson ready to share. And everyone had a special nickname that was an enthusiastic greeting every time he saw you: “Mother, Kimberly Ann Inaba, Tew, Al, Leth, Lil, Antonio, Lewinski, Driver, Little A, Little T, Kimby, Pippy’s Pretty Princess, Bell, Willie Jay… (just to name a few!).

He as well would answer to just about anything… “Dad, Pipi, Papa, Dumbass, and Babe.”

Kevin was a man of large heart, tough spirit, and determination. He is a true example of working hard for your dreams, which will now live on forever in the beautiful home he built over the last two years.

The world is a little darker without his smile and laugh, but his legacy will continue to light the way.

Kevin iwas predeceased by his parents, his stepmother, Elizabeth Works; his brother, William Works; his mother and father-in-law, Wally and Ellie Dahms; his sister-in-law, Karen Sue; and his precious pups, Zoe and Raven.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Kim Works; his daughter Torrey Sweet and her husband Tony, his son, Alan Brousseau-Works and his wife Monica, his daughter, Letha Allen and her husband Dustin; his grandchildren whom he loved more than anything, Ayden, AJ, Kimber, Isobel, and William; his brother, Tim Works, his brother-in-law and partner in crime for many years, Kenny Dahms, and his wife Diane Dahms, his brother-in-law Chris Brown; and his nieces, nephews, and their families, Andrea, Michael, Amber, Aimee, Jacob, and Zackerie.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

Rest in peace. We love you and always will love you.

An evening of visitation will be held Thursday Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. To express condolence or to participate in Kevin’s online tribute please visit http://www.DobyBlaisSegee.com.

