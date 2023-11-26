Portland police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside a burning tent, according to a statement from the Portland Police Department.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a Portland police officer patrolling in the area of Marginal Way, spotted what he thought was a campfire along the northbound lane of I-95 near 140 Marginal Way.

The officer located the campsite and saw a human body inside a tent that was on fire. The Portland Fire Department extinguished the fire and determined that the person was dead.

The cause and how the fire started will be investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Portland Fire Department, and Portland police detectives, according to Interim Assistant Chief of Police Robert Martin. The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and to identify the individual.

Once the person has been identified, more information will be provided, police said.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information that might assist them in this case to call at 207-874-8575.

To leave a message on the department’s Crime Tip Line, call 207-874-8584.

Text the keyword “PPDME” and the message to 847411 (TIP411).

This story will be updated.

