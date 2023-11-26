BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are missing two starters Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks, as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are sidelined because of injuries.

Holiday is out for a second straight game because of a sprained right ankle. Porzingis strained his left calf in a loss at Orlando on Friday afternoon.

UP NEXT

WHO: Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

TELEVISION: NBCSB

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis will be examined again “after a week or so.”

Holiday warmed up about two hours before the scheduled tip-off, but the club sent out a message on social media saying that he wouldn’t play.

