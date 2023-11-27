(Ed. Note: The Class A South, Class B North and Class C South football all-star teams were unavailable at press time)

The 2023 fall sports season was a triumphant one, featuring countless memorable games and a lot of hardware at the end, and it also included top-notch performances from many familiar names.

Every local school produced postseason all-stars and here’s a glimpse:

Football

On the gridiron, in Class B South, after a resurgent season, Deering placed Joey Foley, DeShaun Lamour, Tavian Lauture and Cristiano Silva on the all-star team.

Silva was also named the Class B South Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Advertisement

Deering’s Dylan Graney, Nevan Hanson, Miles Hibbard, Pedro Lombi and Archie Rubin qualified for the Class B South All-Academic team.

In Class D South, Freeport placed Mattie Coffin, Teddy Peters, Lincoln Petrillo and David Ulrickson on the first-team.

Jacob Benjamin and Rosie Panenka made the second-team.

The eight-man large school South region all-star first-team offense featured Andrew Padgett, Wes Piper and Ryder Simpson of state finalist Greely and Yarmouth’s Wyatt Gawtry, Brayden Kloza and Michael McGonagle, who was also named the Player of the Year.

The first-team defense included Greely’s Wes Piper, Ryder Simpson and Brayden Van Pembrook and Yarmouth’s Sam Bradford and Michael McGonagle.

Greely’s Tommy Getchell was a first-team special teamer.

Advertisement

Greely’s Jonah Guibord and Carter Wilson and Yarmouth’s Sam Bradford and Adam Pelotte made the second-team offense.

The second-team defense included Greely’s Luca Bianci and Owen Stewart and Yarmouth’s Cam Boone, Malyk Cofer and Liam Henning.

Greely’s Jerik Phillips made the second-team special teams.

Honorable mentions included Greely’s Ben Kyles and Carter Wilson and Yarmouth’s Trent Richard.

Boys’ soccer

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association boys’ soccer all-star first-team included Alberto Lucas-Bayata and Chandrel Mangele-Laza of Class A South champion Deering, as well as Portland’s Martin Kalala-Wasukundi and Ronan Mas and Scarborough’s Kilson Joao.

Advertisement

The second-team featured Cheverus’ Shane McGrath, Deering’s Peter Sargent, Falmouth’s Ali Carter, Mikey Christman, Griffin Parr and Sam Yoon, Portland’s Max Kierstead, Baptista Muanda, Scarborough’s Christopher Coburn and Cooper Mallar and South Portland’s Curtis Metcalf.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Ange-Michel Liwanga, Falmouth’s Caden Berry and Scarborough’s Dillon MacLeod.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Anton Behuniak, Shane McGrath and Christopher Murphy, Deering’s Motasim Abdalla, Ali Mir Afghan, Abdala Al-Hussaini, Ezekiel Iraoya, Alvaro Pulido Ladero, Daniel Landry, Avery Bass Lawrence, Chandrel Mangele Laza, Joel Lobota, Adao Lufumbo-Mbenza, David Manuana and Levi Pelletier, Falmouth’s Alex Bezanson, Suki Bhasker, Bennett Calcagni, Mikey Christman, Holden Daniels, Cristian Grimes, Theo Kowalsky, Will Manolakis and Colby Morse, Portland’s Brandon Chacon, Calvin Hale, Martin Kalala-Wasukundi, Max Kierstead, Ian Marembo. Ben Medd, Ford Myers, Jonatas Onosaamba Calombo, Luis Ordonez-Franco, Matan Schoenfeld, Kieran Sullivan and Eli Tenenbaum, Scarborough’s Nolan Badger, Sebastian Furr, Andrew Heanssler, Caleb Jordan, Dillon MacLeod, Evan Perry, Maxwell Peterson, Zakary Sanders, Patsheli Mayemba Tamuzi and Frederick Uzzi and South Portland’s Che-Hao Saito and Luke Tierney-Trevor.

In the WMC, Yarmouth, which just won its fourth consecutive Class B state title, placed Jonny Fulton and Adam McLaughlin on the Class B first-team, along with Cape Elizabeth’s Sam Cochran and Rory O’Grady, Freeport’s Garrett Ritcheson and Owen Rusiecki and Greely’s Landon Dominski, Owen Piesik and Mason Rodgers.

The second-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Alex van Huystee, Freeport’s Thomas Roy, Greely’s Aaron Park and Yarmouth’s Gideon Ahrens and Ian O’Connor.

In WMC Class C, Waynflete’s Nico Kirby and Spencer Kline made the first-team.

Advertisement

Waynflete’s Jacob Woodman, along with Jacob Colaluca of North Yarmouth Academy, made the second-team.

The Class A South all-regional team featured Cheverus’ Shane McGrath, Deering’s Alberto Lucas-Bayata and Chandrel Mangele-Laza, Portland’s Martin Kalala-Wasukundi and Baptista Muanda and Scarborough’s Kilson Joao.

The Class B South all-regional team included Cape Elizabeth’s Sam Cochran and Rory O’Grady, Freeport’s Garrett Ritcheson, Greely’s Aaron Park and Mason Rodgers and Yarmouth’s Justin Dawes, Jonny Fulton and Adam McLaughlin.

The Class C South all-regional team featured Waynflete’s Nico Kirby and Jacob Woodman.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth repeated as Class B state champion and placed Kadin Davoren, Taylor Oranellas, Aine Powers and Regan Sullivan on the WMC first-team, along with Cape Elizabeth’s Evelyn Agrodnia, CC Duryee and Noelle Mallory, Freeport’s Taryn Curry and Pearl Peterson and Greely’s Kylie Crocker, Shaylee O’Grady and Molly Partridge.

Advertisement

Cape Elizabeth’s Hailey Gorham, Freeport’s Maya Carignan, Kenzie Cochran and Amanda Panciocco, Greely’s Abby Lennox and Yarmouth’s Neena Panozzo made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Noelle Mallory was named the WMC Class B Player of the Year.

In WMC Class C, Lucy Hart of state champion Waynflete, and NYA’s Graca Bila, Ella Giguere, Natasha Godfrey and Hayden Wienckowski made the first-team.

Waynflete’s Morgan Earls was named to the second-team.

In the SMAA, repeat Class A state champion Scarborough placed Lana Djuranovic, Delia Fravert, Avery Pettingill and Natalie Ryan on the first-team, along with Falmouth’s Mallory Kerr and Portland’s Anneliese Collin.

The second-team included Cheverus’ Reese Belanger, Deering’s Elsa Freeman, Portland’s Lucy Tidd and South Portland’s Marina Bassett.

Advertisement

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Finley Brown, Jillian Foley, Sophia Monfa, Evelyn Rush, Annie Vigue and Olivia Vigue, Deering’s Mya Landry, Falmouth’s Josie D’Andrea and Eve Gallacher, Portland’s Marissa Hill, Scarborough’s Maeve Davis and Sophia Rinaldi and South Portland’s Amelia Burton-Fowler, Samantha Clyde and Maci Rauscher.

Cheverus’ Reese Belanger, Deering’s Grace Marino, Portland’s Zola Bloom, Scarborough’s Sanibel Shinners and South Portland’s Samantha Clyde were named to the SMAA All-Citizenship team.

Scarborough’s Lana Djuranovic was named the SMAA Offensive Player of the Year.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Reese Belanger, Madeline Doherty, Ava Lamkin and Sofia Pothier, Deering’s Saya Breiting-Brown, Meseret Day, Sophie Hill, Petra Lo-Sears, Grace Marino, Emma Murphy, Zoe Plizga, Shay Rosenthal and Catiana Sapalo, Falmouth’s Morgan Adams, Josie D’Andrea, Eve Gallacher, Mallory Kerr, Mary McPheeters and Gracyn Mick, Portland’s Grace Anderson, Zola Bloom, Kyla Derrig, Joz Fitzjurls, Samantha Flynn, Phoebe Knoll, Evelyn McGirr, Elena Santiago and Lucy Tidd, Scarborough’s Fiona Betters, Talia Borelli, Lana Djuranovic, Sarah LeFebvre, Avery Pettingill, Natalie Ryan, Sanibel Shinners and Bailey Stoddard-Baughman and South Portland’s Samantha Clyde, Madeline Fitzherbert and Nola Gorneau.

The Class A South all-regional team featured Deering’s Elsa Freeman, Falmouth’s Mallory Kerr, Portland’s Annaliese Collin and Scarborough’s Lana Djuranovic, Avery Pettingill and Natalie Ryan.

The Class B South all-regional team included Cape Elizabeth’s Evelyn Agrodnia, CC Duryee and Noelle Mallory, Freeport’s Taryn Curry, Greely’s Kylie Crocker, Abby Lennox and Shaylee O’Grady and Yarmouth’s Kadin Davoren, Taylor Oranellas, Aine Powers and Regan Sullivan.

Advertisement

The Class C South all-regional team featured NYA’s Graca Bila, Ella Giguere and Emily Robbins and Waynflete’s Morgan Earls, Lucy Hart and Jojo Moriba.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team enjoyed a season of dominance, which culminated with a second Class A state title in three seasons and the Stags were well represented on the SMAA all-star team.

The first-team featured Lily Johnson, Lucy Johnson and Joey Pompeo, along with Falmouth’s Valerie Rand, Portland/Deering’s Emma Walsh and Scarborough’s Caroline Hartley and Maggie Pendergast.

Falmouth’s Coco Bruder and Macy Bush, Scarborough’s Jamila Mohamed and South Portland/Westbrook’s Emily Keefe were second-team selections.

Cheverus’ Charlotte Miller, Falmouth’s Zoe Weisenfluh, Portland/Deering’s Gabriella Harrigan, Scarborough’s Jersey Martin and South Portland/Westbrook’s Ellyana Young were honorable mention selections.

Advertisement

Cheverus’ Sydney Brunelle, Falmouth Ani Bush, Portland/Deering’s Kaitlin Vigue, Scarborough’s Laine Niles and South Portland/Westbrook’s Lily Dorrington were chosen for the SMAA All-Rookie team.

Cheverus’ Lily Johnson was also named the winner of the Faith Littlefield Player of the Year award, given to the league’s top senior player.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Tatum Brewer, Mackenzie Cash, Lily Johnson, Taylor Krieger, Lauren Kutz, Brynn McKenney, Elizabeth Merrill, Charlotte Miller and Mikayla Talbot, Falmouth’s Coco Bruder, Macy Bush, Adele Gamage, Tess McNally, Jenna Nunley, Valerie Rand and Zoe Weisenfluh, Portland/Deering’s Ainsley Dunn, Gabriella Harrigan, Hannah Hawkes, Fiona Johnson, Leah Sigfridson, Kaitlin Vigue and Erin Winship and Scarborough’s Caroline Hartley, Emma Lally, Jersey Martin, Jamila Mohamed and Maggie Pendergast qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Lizalyn Boudreau and Emily Groves of Class B champion Freeport, along with Cape Elizabeth’s Zoe Burgard and Sophia Chung, Greely’s Rachel Miles, Gray-New Gloucester/NYA’s Emma Bowden and Samantha Poulin and Yarmouth’s Colleen Lynch, Quincy Schnee and Sophie Smith made the All-Conference Division I first-team.

The Division I second-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Piper Rickman, Freeport’s Liza Flower and Reed Proscia, Greely’s Maya Tracey, GNG/NYA’s Olivia Knudsen and Yarmouth’s Audrey Collier.

Yarmouth’s Sophie Smith was also named the Linda Whitney Outstanding Player Award winner.

Advertisement

In WMC Division II, Waynflete’s Tilsley Kelly and Sara Levenson made the first-team.

Waynflete’s Chloe Kern and Ava Vander Schaaf were named to the Division II second-team.

The All-State team featured Cheverus’ Lily Johnson, Lucy Johnson and Joey Pompeo, Falmouth’s Macy Bush and Valerie Rand, Freeport’s Lizalyn Boudreau and Emily Groves, Portland/Deering’s Emma Walsh, Scarborough’s Jamila Mohamed and Maggie Pendergast and Yarmouth’s Sophie Smith.

The All-State All-Academic team featured Cheverus’ Mackenzie Cash, Lily Johnson, Lauren Kutz and Charlotte Miller, Falmouth’s Coco Bruder, Macy Bush, Adele Gamage, Tess McNally, Jenna Nunley, Valerie Rand and Zoe Weisenfluh, Freeport’s Lilia Collard, Portland/Deering’s Hannah Hawkes and Fiona Johnson and Yarmouth’s Aubrey Collier, Emilia Corey, Colleen Lynch, Quincy Schnee and Sophie Smith.

Volleyball

Yarmouth’s volleyball team captured a fifth consecutive Class B state championship and placed Grace Keaney and Annie Vinnakota on the WMC first-team, along with Cape Elizabeth’s Bella Guerin-Brown and Greely’s Molly Mulligan.

Advertisement

Cape Elizabeth’s Ava Daviault and Amala Rumma, Greely’s Alyssa Hilbers and Anabelle Talley and Yarmouth’s Ella Cameron and Drea Rideout were named to the second-team.

NYA’s Charlotte McLatchy was an honorable mention selection.

In the SMAA, Natalie Moynihan, Alana Sawyer and Olivia Smith of Class A state-runner up Scarborough, along with Deering’s Shealyn Fenton and Lara Gin and Falmouth’s Erin Andrews, made the All-Conference first-team.

Cheverus’ Ruth Boles and Isabella Cortez, Deering’s Maya Gayle and Maddie Lombard and Scarborough’s Julia Strouse were named to the second-team.

Cheverus’ Mary Hackleman, Deering’s Maya Delicata, Falmouth’s Kani Gutter, Portland’s Gianna Smith, Scarborough’s Rose Dittmer and South Portland’s Fran Amoroso were honorable mention selections.

Deering’s Nika Francois was named SMAA Coach of the Year.

Advertisement

Cheverus’ Ruth Boles, Deering’s Isabelle Adji, Allegra Bekoka, Willow Croce, Nora Deluty, Maya Gayle, Lara Gin, Aliyah Greene, Emma Hutton and Madeline Lombard, Falmouth’s Erin Andrews, Olivia Dickhaut, Isabella Filler, Kani Gutter, Sofi Mayhew-Flores, Ava Pendleton, Joanna Rudenberg and Rhyse Sholl, Portland’s Iman Alaari, Mia-Saron Bates, Anita Kim and Gianna Smith, Scarborough’s Rayann Chamberlain, Isabella Cosma, Samantha Cote, Rose Dittmer, Alana Sawyer, Olivia Smith, Julia Strouse and Brooke Wardrop and South Portland’s Ella Nickerson qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cross country

Portland’s boys’ cross country team won Class A for the first time in four-and-a-half decades and not surprisingly, had several runners qualify for the SMAA All-Conference team.

Portland’s Nathan Blades and Benjamin Prestes, along with Deering’s Ellis Wood and Scarborough’s Ethan Keller, made the first-team.

Portland’s Elias Coleman and Aran Johnson, along with Cheverus’ Ambrose McCullough, Scarborough’s Atticus Merriam and South Portland’s Evan Small, qualified for the second-team.

Cheverus’ Danny McCartney, Deering’s Sam Anderson, Falmouth’s Christopher Jaynes, Portland’s Owen Blades and South Portland’s Ryan Gildart were honorable mention selections.

Advertisement

Portland’s Frank Myatt was chosen SMAA boys’ Coach of the Year.

The SMAA boys’ All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Daniel McCarthy, Ambrose McCullough and Griffin Vivian, Deering’s Samuel Anderson, Tim Callaghan, Henry Cossaboom and Simon “Max” Stratton, Falmouth’s Olin Archer, Ollie DeSilva, Daniel Kim and Andrew Nalchajian, Portland’s George Ayer, Nathan Blades, Elias Coleman, Seamus Devon, Benjamin Prestes and Asa Winter and Scarborough’s Benjamin Bouchard, Noah Bouchard and Colby Shumway.

The SMAA girls’ cross country first-team featured Portland’s Samantha Moore and Ella Vinkemulder and Scarborough’s Kyleigh Record.

Cheverus’ Allie Schmidt and Falmouth’s Maeve Ginevan and Sydney Young qualified for the second-team.

Cheverus’ Delaney Whitmarsh, Falmouth’s Bella Koepsell, Portland’s Ava Chadbourne and South Portland’s Gabrielle Archibald were honorable mentions.

Portland’s Samantha Moore was named the SMAA girls’ Runner of the Year.

Advertisement

The SMAA girls’ All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Roxie van Oosterum and Delaney Whitmarsh, Falmouth’s Bella Koepsell, Scarborough’s Maezy Gleason, Nadia Grinyuk, Kyleigh Record, Maggie Reynolds and Madeline Wolfgram and South Portland’s Gabrielle Archibald, Eva Cooke and Iris Young.

In the WMC, Freeport’s boys repeated as Class B champions and placed Alex Gilbert, Connor Smith and Will Spaulding on the All-Conference first-team, along with Greely’s William Coull and Tait Harvey.

Cape Elizabeth’s Finn Morris and Liam Nudd and Freeport’s Teo Steverlynck-Horne qualified for the second-team.

The girls’ WMC first-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Emma Young, Freeport’s Lucy Huggett, Greely’s Rowan Barry, MCW’s Rahel Delaney and Soren Stark-Chessa, Waynflete’s Grace Alexander and Yarmouth’s Chloe Bibula.

Cape Elizabeth’s Hannah Frothingham, Freeport’s Lila Hall and Ella Oshetsky, Greely’s Annie Reynolds, Emma Stein and Sarah Weisz, NYA’s Acadia Guliani, Waynflete’s Lucy Olson and Yarmouth’s Norah Mills qualified for the second-team.

Golf

Advertisement

There were no shortage of golf champions or all-stars this season.

The SMAA Northern division first-team included Johnny Hwang and Dante Iannetta of Class A team champion Falmouth, as well as Cheverus’ Liam Cloutier and Mick Madden and Scarborough’s Harrison Griffiths and Marc Twombly.

Deering’s Conor Greene, Falmouth’s Clayton Casey and Owen Woolworth, Portland’s Lucas Milliken, Scarborough’s Keenan Buteau and Brett Kemper and South Portland’s Evan Campbell were named to the Northern division second-team.

The SMAA Central division first-team featured Greely’s Joe Hansen and Will Klein.

Greely’s Eric Hansen made the second-team.

Falmouth’s Carley Iannetta and Greely’s Karinna Beacham were named to the SMAA girls’ all-star team.

Scarborough’s Marc Twombley was named the SMAA boys’ Golfer of the Year.

In the WMC, Freeport’s Eli Spaulding, the Class B boys’ individual champion, was named the winner of the Cheverie Award as the league’s top golfer and also made the All-Conference Class B first-team, along with teammate Carter Costello and Ryan Savona and Yarmouth’s Colby Carnes, Andrew Cheever and Sebastien Martinez.

The Class C all-star team included NYA’s Davis Gall, Zach Leinwand and Nate Oney and Waynflete’s Nestor Manriquez Verdi and Haven Savory-Kreis.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: