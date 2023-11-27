Say this for the NBA: It will have some drama for the final night of group play in the inaugural In-Season Tournament.

There are eight games left – all potentially having implications on who will advance.

All teams play four games in the group stage; 14 teams are already done and the other 16 teams wrap up their group slates on Tuesday. Every group winner will reach the quarterfinals, and the best second-place team from each conference will earn a wild-card spot.

There’s a really good chance that tiebreakers to separate teams with 3-1 (or maybe even 2-2) records will come into play. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head, and the second is point differential – which certainly raises the possibility that a team with a lead as time is running out in an already-decided game might look for more points in the final seconds.

“We’ll just focus on trying to get a win tomorrow,” said Miami Coach Erik Spoelstra, whose team plays host to Milwaukee on Tuesday. “That’s the most important thing. We know what the differential has to be. You can’t go into a game thinking that. That’s not how you win games against good teams.”

Indiana and the Los Angeles Lakers are the only two teams that have secured quarterfinal spots. Both went 4-0 in group play and are assured of having a home game for the start of the knockout round next week – either Dec. 4 or Dec. 5.

From there, 16 teams remain alive for the remaining six quarterfinal spots. The easiest things to figure out are these: if Milwaukee beats Miami and if Sacramento beats Golden State, then the Bucks and Kings will be the other two quarterfinal hosts.

Other than that, good luck figuring out all the possible tiebreakers.

“I know Tuesday is complicated,” Boston forward Jayson Tatum said. “There’s a million different things that can happen. So, that (stuff) is a little tricky. But I think it’s been great. It gives guys something to look forward to early in the season.”

The Celtics are one of the teams that could see their tournament fate decided by the point differential tiebreaker.

WARRIORS: Draymond Green defended his headlock of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert last week that earned him an ejection and five-game suspension, which expired in time for the Warriors’ deciding in-season tournament game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The league suspension came with a note that severity was “based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” a clause Green argues is unfair, referencing the retroactive one-game suspension he earned for an entanglement with LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals. The league implemented the Green-specific rule after he stepped on Kings’ Domantas Sabonis’ chest escaping his grasp during last season’s playoff series.

“To continue saying, ‘Oh, what he did in the past..’ I paid for those,” Green said after Warriors practice on Sunday. “I got suspended for Game 5 of the Finals. So you can’t keep suspending me for those actions.

“They’ve made it clear that they are going to hold everything against me that I’ve done before. That’s OK. I need to adjust where I see fit. Where my teammates see fit, where my coaches see fit. Where our front office sees fit. The people I care about, I trust, when I hear them say something, it means something to me.”

Green’s suspension stems from a scuffle between the Warriors and Timberwolves on Nov. 14 that started with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels’ getting into it at center court. Green saw Gobert grab Thompson to pull him away from the scrum — something players concede breaks an unwritten rule not to put hands on an opposing player when breaking up a fight. Green saw that and pulled Gobert away.

“Anytime there is a situation and a teammate needs you to come to his defense, I’m going to come to their defense,” Green said. “Especially with someone I’ve been a teammate with for 12 years. That’s more than a teammate, that’s a brother. Things can be interpreted how people interpret them, I’m not here to judge people’s interpretations or change them. They are what they are. But for me, I will always be there for my teammates.”

