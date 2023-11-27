Jacob Trouba of the New York Rangers was fined the maximum allowable $5,000 under the CBA for high-sticking Bruins forward Trent Frederic during Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden.

Video of the incident showed Trouba swinging his stick and connecting with Frederic’s head. The defenseman admitted to his mistake Monday.

“The play obviously can’t happen. It was 100% accidental. At the time, I was shocked it happened,” Trouba said. “I immediately said, ‘I apologize. I didn’t have any intention of doing that.’ I felt like my hand was pushed and I was kind of off balance, so I apologized right away. That was kind of the end of it then. Then after the game, I saw a video of it, and it doesn’t look good. It’s not an excusable thing.

“I have to control my posture and my stick better than that,” he later added. “I’m glad he wasn’t injured. I deserve the fine. Take it and move on. Learn from the experience and don’t let it happen again. That’s not the player I want to be. … That play was dirty. It can’t happen.”

Trouba has been known for his physicality and making big open-ice hits, but has only been suspended once for two games in his NHL career for a hit to the head on then-Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone in 2017. He was also fined $5,000 in 2020 for slashing then-St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn in 2020.

Saturday’s win over the Bruins helped leap frog New York over Boston in the NHL standings for the top spot. The Bruins look to bounce back from two straight losses Monday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

WILD: Minnesota fired Coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods on Monday after losing seven games and 14 of their first 19 to start to the NHL season.

General Manager Bill Guerin announced the moves but did not say who would be replacing Evason.

Evason, 59, was nearly a quarter of the way through his fourth full season as Minnesota’s coach. He got his first NHL head job in February 2020 as a midseason replacement when Bruce Boudreau was fired.

“Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as head coach of our team,” Guerin said. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization. I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an assistant coach with the Wild. I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future.”

Evason is the second NHL coach fired this season after the Edmonton Oilers dismissed Jay Woodcroft and replaced him with Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers have won four of seven since.

• Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended two games for a dangerous trip of Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the ban Monday after holding a hearing with Hartman. This is Hartman’s second suspension of 2023 after getting one game for interference in April.

As a repeat offender under the collective bargaining agreement, Hartman forfeits $41,463 in salary. He’ll miss upcoming games Tuesday against St. Louis and Thursday at Nashville before being eligible to return Sunday against Chicago.

