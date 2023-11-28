Hunter Biden’s lawyer said Tuesday that the president’s son is willing to testify in a public hearing before the House Oversight Committee.

The letter from Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, came in response to a subpoena earlier this month that sought a deposition, which would take place behind closed doors. It is a striking escalation in the battle between the president’s son and congressional Republicans, who have focused on his past business dealings and have launched impeachment hearings aimed at President Biden.

Lowell’s three-page letter cited past comments from Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the committee, that essentially dared Hunter Biden to come and testify in public.

“Mr. Chairman, we take you up on your offer,” Lowell wrote, in a copy of the letter reviewed by The Washington Post. “Accordingly, our client will get right to it by agreeing to answer any pertinent and relevant question you or your colleagues might have, but – rather than subscribing to your cloaked, one-sided process – he will appear at a public Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.”

“A public proceeding would prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements,” Lowell added.

A spokeswoman for the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Much of the letter is combative, citing past statements from Comer and noting that the chairman has never taken Lowell up on offers to hold a meeting.

“Your empty investigation has gone on too long wasting too many better-used resources. It should come to an end,” Lowell wrote. “Consequently, Mr. Biden will appear at such a public hearing on the date you noticed, December 13, or any date in December that we can arrange.”

“From all the individuals you have requested depositions or interviews, all you will learn is that your accusations are baseless,” he added. “However, the American people should see that for themselves.”

The House Oversight Committee earlier this month issued subpoenas for Hunter Biden and James Biden, requesting that the president’s son and brother appear for depositions as part of the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s finances.

The committee has asked James Biden to appear for an interview on Dec. 6 and Hunter Biden to appear on Dec. 13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous