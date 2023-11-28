BIDDEFORD – Patricia Rose (Graziano) Campbell passed away on November 24, 2023, surrounded by her family. She waa born in Utica, New York, the daughter of Philip and Rose (Paletta) Graziano on November 20, 1928. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

﻿Visitation will be on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene, NH at a later date.

