The days are getting shorter and much of Maine has seen its first snow. The winter season is clearly upon us. I know that keeping one’s home warm can be a real financial burden on working families and those on a fixed income. That’s why I wanted to share some updated information that could help you or your neighbors who might be in need.

This year, the Legislature voted to boost funding for heating assistance in Maine, raising funds for the Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP) from $15 million to $22.5 million. This funding boost was clearly important, and I was proud to support it. To help get financial aid to those who need it, the Governor’s Energy Office is working with other departments to reach out directly to qualified individuals. That means if you qualify, you’ll likely receive information in the mail about how to apply for and receive this assistance. Anyone who qualifies for LIAP will also be qualified for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which helps folks pay for heating fuel or an emergency delivery of heating fuel. These programs are available to both homeowners and renters. This year, MidCoast Community Action will be handling HEAP applications for Sagadahoc County residents. They can be contacted at midcoastmainecommunityaction.org/

The Governor’s Energy Office has also shared a guide to help families with both heating and energy efficiency this winter season. The guide can be found online at .maine.gov/energy/winter-heating-resources, and downloaded as a PDF. It includes tips on how to help keep your home warm, contact information for relevant agencies, and information on programs that provide financial assistance. It’s a great all-around resource.

Efficiency Maine has years of experience helping people make energy-efficient improvements to their homes. They offer rebates for everything from improving your home’s insulation to solar panel or heat pump installation. Their Weatherization Assistance Program provides grants to eligible Mainers to help make your home more energy efficient by installing or updating insulation, weather-stripping, caulking, or making certain safety-related repairs. Like LIAP and HEAP, this program is available to both homeowners and renters. You might also qualify for a free energy efficiency kit, which can include water aerators and an energy-efficient shower head. Efficiency Maine also offers an energy audit, which you may qualify for at no cost, to find where your home could be losing heat through gaps or poor insulation and to help you find ways to make your home more weathertight. You can find out more about these programs, and other programs that help both homeowners and renters, at efficiencymaine.com.

Additionally, MaineHousing has great resources on their website at mainehousing.org/, or you can call them at (800) 452-4668 or (207) 626-4600. The Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency shares helpful information and reminders on their Facebook page, which can be found at facebook.com/SagadahocCountyEMA. EfficiencyMaine’s website also has general tips on how to make your home more energy efficient and thus less expensive to heat at efficiencymaine.com/at-home/energy-money-savings-tips/. For more localized information, you can contact your town office, or call or text 211.

All Mainers deserve a safe, warm place to call home. I was proud to support funding in the Legislature to help folks heat their homes. Mainers are good at stepping up when our neighbors need help, but it’s also OK to say when we need help, too. I hope if you or someone you know needs an extra hand this winter, you’ll consider any of the resources I mentioned above. If you have any questions, you can also contact my Senate office by calling (207) 287-1515 or emailing me at Eloise.Vitelli@legislature.maine.gov.

Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, represents Maine’s Senate District 24, which includes all of Sagadahoc County and the Town of Dresden.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: