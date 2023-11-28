Kevin Reeves scored a career-high 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots as Bowdoin won its second straight, beating Husson 91-77 Tuesday night in men’s basketball at Brunswick.

James McGowan scored 17 points and Michael Simonds added 14 for Bowdoin (3-4). Ben Chilson had 12 points and five rebounds.

James Phelan scored a game-high 21 points for Thomas (2-5). Cooper Wirkala had 17 points and six rebounds and Mark McDonald scored 13.

Polar Bears (3-4) topped the Terriers (2-5) in Brunswick.

HUSSON 66, BATES 58: Riles Neff had 14 points and 10 assists and Jeremy Moronta had 11 and 13 rebounds, powering the Eagles (4-0) past the Bobcats (1-5) in Bangor.

Andre McCauley had 13 points and Jared Balser added 12 and five rebounds for Husson, which used an 8-0 run early in the second half to pull away for good.

Marc Begin II led Bates with 17 points. Babacar Pouye had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 71, MAINE MARITIME 54: Kate Olenik had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists to lift the Mules (5-1) over the Mariners (3-2) in Castine.

Amelia Hansom chipped in nine points and seven rebounds for Colby.

Maria Barela led MMA with 15 points and nine rebounds. Grace Huntwork scored 12 points and Evelyn Dagan had 11.

BATES 58, HUSSON 50: Morgan Kennedy had 17 points and seven rebounds as the Bobcats (6-0) edged the Eagles (2-3) in Bangor.

Elsa Daulerio added nine points and six rebounds for Bates.

Bailey Donovan finished with 17 points and 22 rebounds for Husson, with Sophie McVicar chipping in nine points and five rebounds.

FOOTBALL

VIRGINIA: Running back Perris Jones is leaning on memories of his days as a walk-on for the Cavaliers to remind him that patience is essential, and rewarding.

Jones spoke at a news conference to mark his discharge from the University of Louisville’s Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, where he was receiving treatment for a spinal injury he suffered during the Cavaliers’ Nov. 9 game at Louisville.

The sixth-year player was injured after catching a pass. He fumbled after a hard hit by Cam’Ron Kelly, was immobilized on a flat board and carted off the field. Jones had spinal surgery the next day and had remained in Louisville since, doing rehabilitation.

Neither Jones nor the doctors who joined him at the news conference offered many specifics about his injury or his long-term prognosis. Jones was walking without difficulty and was seen in videos released by the hospital doing agility exercises. Virginia and UofL Health said in news releases that Jones has made “tremendous progress.”

MICHIGAN STATE: Michigan State had enough competition from Power Five college football teams also hoping to hire Jonathan Smith that it added a seventh year to his contract, helping a shaken program land the former Oregon State coach.

“I was nervous a couple weeks ago because there were jobs that were talking about being open — and there were jobs that were open — that were looking at him,” Athletic Director Alan Haller said, adding Smith will make $7.25 million in his first season. “I had to step up my pursuit.”

Smith is scheduled to get a $100,000 raise in each year of his contract, getting $7.85 million for his seventh season in 2030.

SAN DIEGO STATE: Sean Lewis, who was stripped of his play-calling duties as Colorado’s offensive coordinator late in the season, is being hired as head coach at San Diego State, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Lewis, who was head coach at Kent State from 2018-2022, is expected to be introduced at a news conference Wednesday, the person said.

Lewis replaces Brady Hoke, who was allowed to finish the season after the school announced his retirement with two games to go. The Aztecs (4-8) finished tied for last in the Mountain West and played in front of thousands of empty seats in their new 35,000-seat stadium. Hoke had three seasons left on his contract when the school announced his retirement.

WISCONSIN: Running back Braelon Allen says he is bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Allen announced his plans in a video he posted on social media.

In the video, Allen didn’t indicate whether he plans to play in Wisconsin’s bowl game. Wisconsin (7-5) will be making its 22nd consecutive bowl appearance this season.

Allen has rushed for 3,494 yards over the last three seasons and ranks ninth on Wisconsin’s career rushing list. He has run for 35 touchdowns and has averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

DELAWARE: The University of Delaware is joining Conference USA as a full member starting in 2025, the league’s latest expansion with a school moving up from Division I college football’s second tier to the Bowl Subdivision.

Delaware has a solid football history, having produced Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco and 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon. Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne played there as well.

The Blue Hens currently play in the Coastal Athletic Association. The CAA, which changed its name earlier this year from the Colonial Athletic Association, had 15 teams in football this season, including UMaine.

SYRACUSE: Syracuse hired Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown as its head coach, giving the Orange a highly regarded recruiter with roots in the Northeast.

The 41-year-old Brown, a native of Camden, New Jersey, spent the past two seasons with Georgia and has never been a head coach. He was part of a national championship team last season, and the top-ranked Bulldogs are preparing for a third straight Southeastern Conference championship game appearance Saturday against No. 8 Alabama.

Dino Babers was fired by Syracuse nine days ago, one game short of completing his eighth season as the Orange’s coach and with one year left on his contract. He went 41-55 overall and 20-45 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

CLEMSON: Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is giving up his final year in college for the NFL.

Trotter announced his decision on social media, thanking his family along with Clemson coaches, teammates and fans.

Trotter is not expected to play in whatever bowl game the Tigers (8-4) take part in. His last act with Clemson was planting the team flag at midfield of rival South Carolina’s stadium on Saturday night after the Tigers’ 16-7 victory.

