I was very gratified to read Gordon L. Weil’s opinion piece (Commentary: “Is public power impossible in Maine? Not so fast,”) in the Nov. 22 issue of the Press Herald. Finally, there is a sober reflection on the sad outcome of Pine Tree Power in the November election. And Mr. Weil is right, we have to move forward in all the ways he outlined to make public power a reality.

The scare tactics of Central Maine Power and Versant were remarkable. For example, while there was a lot of concern about the litigation involved if Pine Tree Power referendum passed, there was remarkably little concern about the potential litigation by auto manufacturers in making their proprietary information open to all auto repair shops in Maine. But that referendum passed.

It’s going to be a tough road and there will a lot of money put forward to prevent any kind of public solution to the electric power problems in Maine. But let’s make it happen.

Robert Miller

Falmouth

