In the wake of the Lewiston tragedy, what has stuck with me are the words uttered by Rep. Jared Golden in a press conference: “I was wrong.” These three simple, yet incredibly powerful words were in response to his previously defiant stance defending the use of weapons of war on civilian streets.
It takes courage, leadership and political will to change the trajectory of gun violence in this country.
One organization, that for years has systematically, methodically and relentlessly opposed nearly every gun safety measure proposed, is the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. Can we dare hope that the top brass of this powerful lobbying group demonstrates the same leadership, and has the courage to say “I was wrong?”
Kathleen McFadden
volunteer, Moms Demand Action Maine
Gouldsboro
