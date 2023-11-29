SCARBOROUGH – Ann Prescott Googins, 86, of Cape Elizabeth went to be with her Lord on Nov. 25, 2023. She was born in Portland on May 25, 1937, to William Stuart Googins and Dorothy Pauline (Clark) Googins of Scarborough.

Ann grew up in the Prouts Neck area of Scarborough and graduated from Scarborough High School in 1955. Ann went on to graduate from Boston University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education then from the University of Maine in 1968 with a Masters in Education. Ms. Googins was a business education instructor at Bay Path Junior College and Westbrook Junior College. Later, she was the Office Manager and Vice President of Cumberland Corporation in Windham.

Ann had many interests and philanthropies. She loved to travel, garden, research genealogy, ski and read.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Dorothy Googins. Ann will be missed by her sister and husband, Marjorie and Howard Gray of Scarborough; niece Linda Ravetti of Florida, niece and husband Juelann and Richard Belanger of Arundel, nephew and wife Robert and Yevgenia Gray of Rochester, NY, nephew Charles Gray of Scarborough; and cousin Jessica Badine and her children Kira and Zachary Martin of Oro Valley, Ariza. She will also be missed by dear friends Cal MacCrimmon of Saco and Erin MacCall of South Portland, as well as many other family members and friends.

﻿A visiting hour will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Black Point Cemetery.

﻿Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or plant a tree in her memory

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous