FALMOUTH – Lewis Osborne Verrillo, 67, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth after battling with health problems for many years. He was born August 11, 1956 in Southern Pines, NC to Lewis Noel and Patricia (Pouchot) Verrillo.

﻿Lewis spent his childhood as a member of an Air Force family. They were stationed at different bases in the U.S. and abroad. Lewis eventually moved to Maine with his family where he owned and managed Verrillo’s Restaurant and Convention Center for 30 years. Lewis loved to put on a show for people at the restaurant. It didn’t matter if you were a regular or someone that had been dining with them for 30 years; he always greeted you with a smile, a joke, and a story.

﻿Lewis loved being at Twin Camps on Mooselookemegntic Lake fishing with family and friends. He was also the captain of the tubing boat on Sebago lake. This was a role he took very seriously as he believed that all kids should be tossed from a tube at one point in their life. Golf was one of Lewis’ greatest joys in life. He loved taking his kids golfing at Purpoodock Golf Club where he was a member for many years, and no trip was complete until everyone got chicken tenders after a “well-played” round. Lewis was an incredible dancer. If he was around, there was never an empty dance floor. Finally, he loved going to his children’s sporting events. He was their biggest fan and often the loudest person in the crowd. This is something they will fondly look back on.

﻿Lewis was predeceased by his father Lewis, mother Patricia, sister Jeanne Marie, brother Thomas Martin, and sister Mary Theresa.

﻿He is survived by his four children, Lewis “Anthony” and wife Vanessa, Thomas, Alex, and Allina; two sisters Linda Orr, husband Robert and family; and Ann Allen, husband Harold and family; and his three loving grandchildren, Quinton, Lewie, and Gianna.

﻿The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Sedgewood Commons for the kindness and support provided to Lewis over the years.

﻿Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A funeral Service will be held at 10am Saturday at the funeral home.

﻿Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous