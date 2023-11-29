SACO – Rene R. “Flute” Letourneau, 84, of Saco, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2023, surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Phippsburg. He was born in Biddeford on August 1, 1939, the youngest of eight children to Adjutor J. & Adelina M. (Ouellette) Letourneau.

He attended Catholic Schools in Biddeford, graduating from St. Louise High School, class of 1959 where he excelled at both football and basketball. After graduating, Rene joined the United States Army and proudly served his country. He graduated from Pierre’s School of Beauty which began his life-long career of owning and operating Rachel & Rene’s Beauty Salon, later known as Tan-Tone & Do Beauty Center, alongside his sister Rachel on Foss Street in Biddeford. During his career he entered several Hair Dressing Competitions where he received several awards and a 1st place overall.

On Jan. 21, 1967, he married is soulmate, Dorothy Jean Allen, and the couple made their home in Saco, that he proudly built.

Rene believed in work before pleasure. No one worked harder than he did, nor was there anyone that played harder! Rene was one of the good guys. Loyal to his core and as humble as they come, not a soul that met him wasn’t touched by his kindness and generosity. No matter how busy he was, he always had time to lend a helping hand.

He’s most remembered for his “yes man” attitude and his important life lessons: Don’t ever let your gas get below the halfway mark, don’t half-ass anything that you do and, you can fix anything with a zip-tie and electrical tape. Family was very important to him, he always made sure we had everything we needed. He especially cherished the time with his grandchildren, taking them fishing, dressing for Halloween, catching crabs with cheese, working on many home projects or just hanging in the garage. He will be missed by all those that loved him!

He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Dot of Saco; his daughters, Debra A Freeman and her husband Stephen of Phippsburg, and Michele Ayotte and her husband Jason of Saco; grandchildren, Derek Davis and his wife Bryn of Lyman and Christina Ellsworth and her wife Hayley of Wales, Joshua, Jericho, and Rozlyn Ayotte all of Saco; a great granddaughter, Natalie of Lyman; and a sister, Rachel Mondor of Saco; many nieces, nephews and good friends.

