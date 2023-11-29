HOLLIS – Sally Louise Gilikson, 82, wife of Philip, passed away on Nov. 25, 2023, peacefully at her home in Hollis.

A funeral service will be held on Friday Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will immediately follow at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.

﻿The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

﻿