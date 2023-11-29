Gilikson, Sally Louise 82, wife of Philip, Nov. 25. Funeral service, Dec. 1, 10 a.m., Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton.
Gilikson, Sally Louise 82, wife of Philip, Nov. 25. Funeral service, Dec. 1, 10 a.m., Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton.
