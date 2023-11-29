BASEBALL

Andre Dawson says he sent a letter to baseball Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark asking to change the cap on his plaque from the Montreal Expos to the Chicago Cubs, a decision by the hall he disagreed with as soon as it was made over his objection 13 years ago.

“I don’t expect them to jump on something like this,” Dawson told the Chicago Tribune on Monday, the paper said. “If they elect to respond, they’ll take their time. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t respond.”

Players could make the decision through the 2001 induction, and the hall took over the decision ahead of the 2002 vote. The change followed reports in 1999 that Tampa Bay offered to compensate the newly retired Wade Boggs if his plaque bore a Devil Rays logo. Boggs was inducted in 2005 and his plaque has a Boston Red Sox logo.

“We plan to speak to Andre but have not yet received the letter,” Hall spokesman Jon Shestakofsky said Wednesday.

Three weeks after Dawson was elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in 2010, the hall said it decided the plaque will have an Expos cap.

Advertisement

However, on the day the hall announced its decision, Dawson told WMVP-AM in Chicago: “I’m disappointed,” adding: “I can proudly say that because Chicago was my preference.”

• Baltimore’s Félix Bautista was a unanimous winner of the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams won the Trevor Hoffman National League honor.

Bautista, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 33 saves in 39 chances for the AL East champion Orioles. He made his final appearance on Aug. 25 and had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 9, which likely will cause him to miss the 2024 season.

Williams, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 8-3 with a 1.53 ERA and 36 saves in 40 opportunities for the NL Central champion Brewers.

OLYMPICS

FUTURE GAMES: The French Alps will likely host the 2030 Winter Olympics, with Salt Lake City following in 2034, the International Olympic Committee announced.

Advertisement

Two regions in southeast France — Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur — made a joint bid to host the 2030 Games and were selected for exclusive negotiations with the IOC.

The French beat out bids from Sweden and Switzerland to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. The IOC plans to officially announce a winner in July. That will give the successful bid just over five years to plan for the Games, the tightest turnaround in recent decades.

Salt Lake City was essentially running unopposed for the 2034 Olympics.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Luke Donald is staying on as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for its title defense in 2025 at Bethpage Black.

The 45-year-old Donald led the Europeans to a 16½-11½ victory over the United States outside Rome last month and the European tour said he is being retained as captain.

Advertisement

He will be the first to captain Europe in back-to-back Ryder Cups since Bernard Gallacher, who had three in a row (1991, 1993 and 1995).

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: NASCAR has added two new partners and streaming elements to a seven-year media rights deal that will run from 2025 through the 2031 season.

The new media rights deal is worth $7.7 billion when the previously announced $1.1 billion agreement with CW is included, according to Sports Business Journal. NASCAR did not reveal monetary figures at the news conference held at the Music City Center one day before its season-ending awards ceremony.

The Cup Series will include existing partners Fox Sports and NBC, while Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have joined the package. SBJ said the value of the new deal is a 40% increase over the 10-year, $8.2 billion deal NASCAR has with Fox and NBC that expires at the end of the 2024 season.

As part of the deals, Fox will get 14 Cup Series races annually in the first portion of the season, including the Daytona 500. From there, the next five Cup races will be on Amazon Prime Video, marking the first time in NASCAR history its top series will be exclusively streamed.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. Discovery will take over after Amazon’s races and carry the next five races. Those will be simulcast on TNT and streamed on the Max service.

NBC Sports will complete the season with the final 14 races.

• RFK Racing will enter a third car in next year’s season-opening Daytona 500 for David Ragan, who will pilot the No. 60 Ford as part of a new program for the organization.

The #Stage60 program will bring the No. 60 to the Cup Series and RFK plans to use it in additional races. The number is part of Jack Roush’s heritage and was used in nearly 600 races in the second-tier Xfinity Series by Carl Edwards, Mark Martin, Greg Biffle, Chris Buescher and others.

The No. 60 won 94 Xfinity races for what was then called Roush Racing, and Biffle won the 2002 Xfinity title in the car.

#Stage60 will feature a “modern retro” font for the Ford and use a logo that pays homage to the classic Roush Stage III Mustang.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »