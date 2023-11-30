As a retired child and adolescent psychiatrist and Falmouth resident, I admire the courage of Falmouth High School student Dahlia Verrill for her support of a cross-country runner being harassed by an adult opposing her participation on the team as a transgender young woman. (Maine Voices: “There is space in sports for transgender athletes-especially at the youth level” Nov. 15).

Ms. Verrill also deserves recognition for her earlier testimony before the state Judiciary Committee, where she spoke in opposition to two bills that attempted to block transgender youth from participating on track or cross-country teams.

Trans young people have enough difficulties sorting out their own issues without the prejudice and discrimination from others who fail to understand or empathize with the challenges faced by these individuals.

Jim Maier

Falmouth

