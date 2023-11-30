Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ business partner, told federal investigators he bet on NBA games through an illegal bookie, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Carter made his remarks during an interview as part of an investigation of bookie Wayne Nix, according to the Post’s report. It said that Carter could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers, the team James has played for since 2018.

Carter and James, the NBA’s career scoring leader, are friends from Akron, Ohio, who together own SpringHill Company, an entertainment and production company.

The Post reported that Carter told investigators he placed approximately 20 bets on football and basketball games over the course of a year, with each bet ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

A spokesman for Carter and James confirmed the interview occurred in 2021.

“Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter,” spokesman Adam Mendelsohn said in a statement provided to the newspaper.

BULLS: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan missed the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday because of injuries.

LaVine was ruled out because of a sore right foot. DeRozan, who was a game-time decision, sat out with a sprained left ankle, leaving the Bulls without their two best players.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

TRAIL BLAZERS 103, CAVALIERS 95: Shaedon Sharpe scored 29 points, rookie Duop Reath added a season-high 13 and visiting Portland topped Cleveland.

The Blazers came in just 5-12 overall and 3-7 away from home before rallying to stun the Cavs, who had a massive letdown following a solid 23-point win over Atlanta on Tuesday in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Sharpe went 11 of 15 from the field and added 10 rebounds for the Blazers, who scored 12 straight points in the fourth quarter to separate from the Cavs.

