DALLAS — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to the police report, a preliminary investigation of a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument. The report says the suspect became “visibly angry” when the woman left the room, went into the office in their apartment and slammed the door behind her.

It says Miller then told her to leave and, when she tried to retrieve her laptop and cell phone, Miller began pushing her, continuing to tell her to “get out.” She yelled “Stop. I’m pregnant” repeatedly, according to the report, and when the pushing caused her to fall into a chair, Miller put one hand on her neck and held it for 3 to 5 seconds.

The report says Miller threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it, pulled a chunk of her hair out and threw her on the couch and put both hands around her neck. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller.

Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Advertisement

Miller, who starred at Texas A&M and was a two-time first-team All-American, has played on two Super Bowl winners and was the MVP of the 2015 game with the Broncos. He won a second title in 2021 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

JETS: Aaron Rodgers fully intends to play again this season for the New York Jets and he hasn’t ruled out being back on the field for a game in a few weeks.

The quarterback has been making a remarkably quick recovery since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11.

Rodgers, speaking on the three-month anniversary of his surgery, said he’s not yet close to being able to play. He acknowledged he won’t be 100% healthy if he returns less than four months after surgery and added that it “wouldn’t make sense” to rush his return if the Jets (4-7) are out of the playoff hunt.

But he also left open the door for him to be back under center before his initial goal of Dec. 24 against Washington, saying he plans to ramp up his practice activities next week.

“I think anything’s possible,” Rodgers said.

CARDINALS: Arizona released veteran tight end Zach Ertz on Thursday, clearing the way for the rapidly-improving Trey McBride to assume the starting role.

The 33-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent the past five games on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He returned from an ACL tear in 2022 and played in seven games this season with 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Ertz spent the first 7 1/2 seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season and played well, with 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in just 11 games.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »