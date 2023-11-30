YARMOUTH – Carl Henry Winslow Jr., 61, of Yarmouth, father of Lincoln and Taylor, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2023, after a two year battle with cancer.

Carl was born in Portland on July 2, 1962, the son of Carl Sr. and Priscilla “Pat” Winslow. He grew up on West Main Street in Yarmouth during a peaceful and prosperous time in America. He excelled fiercely in both academics and athletics, receiving astounding accolades for both.

﻿He left Yarmouth at 14 years old to attend Harry Hopman’s International Tennis Academy, where he befriended and trained with players such as Chris Lewis, and many other great tennis stars. His successful training at Harry Hopman’s led to a full athletic scholarship to LSU, where he would play tennis for four years, eventually transferring to U Maine in his last semester where he would graduate from.

﻿A short stint on the pro satellite circuit in Europe, Carl realized he wasn’t going to make money playing professional tennis, so he gained admittance to University of Miami Law School, where he would go on to graduate at the top of his class. He would take his talents to Fort Myers, Fla., where he started a private law practice focusing on civil law. He would enjoy a successful law career in Fort Myers for the next span of his life, while raising his two children, Lincoln and Taylor, as well as raising his two stepchildren, Katie and Adam. He was adored by his children, whom considered him larger than life.

﻿Carl truly had a very close connection with his mother, Pat, who he would speak on the phone with on a daily basis. Carl revered his father, Carl Sr, who was decorated with accomplishments as a selfless Yarmouth citizen, eventually receiving the Latchstring Award, which is the Town of Yarmouth’s highest award, given to those who gave a lifetime of civil service. Carl was predeceased by his mother Pat, father Carl Sr, and stepson Adam. The death of Adam could have been the hardest moment of his life, he had great pride in Adam’s success as a Laser Engineer for Mercedes-Benz, after overcoming many obstacles as a child.

﻿After his law career, Carl decided to pursue a lifelong goal of becoming an author, and did so successfully. He published his book Confessions of a Trial Lawyer after spending two years in Maine writing and editing the book. A quirky autobiographical fiction that truly is hard to put down, an energetic easy read, without a dull moment. Exactly like Carl’s life, which also did not contain a dull moment.

﻿In 1992, Winslow and his old friend John Gibson, were ranked #1 in the state of Florida for Men’s Doubles for the 30’s age division.

﻿Winslow was a member of Casco Lodge #36 A.F. & A.M. His father was a past Master at this lodge.

﻿Carl also was a student at Yo San University in Marina Del Rey, Calif., where he was pursuing a degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine. He was halfway through this medical degree when he passed away.

﻿Carl spent his last days in Marina Del Rey, where he was active in the paddle tennis community on Venice Beach. He would joke about his aspiration to be #1 in the world for the paddle tennis seniors division. He loved spending time in California, and he lived life according to his own terms. Truly a unique individual.

﻿Winslow is survived by his two children, Lincoln and Taylor, and his stepdaughter, Katie.

﻿Family and Friends are invited to join a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth, on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

