The Portland “public health” stance on our unhoused population is nothing more than a disgusting display of targeted discrimination. This is a fundamentally problematic posture when looking at homelessness. I urge Mainers to take a minute to dive into our humanity and adopt a more evolved stance.

All people deserve dignity, respect, safety and love. Why do we pick and choose who is deserving of receiving it? Everyone is doing the best they can to survive with the tools they have, even people who use drugs. It is important to dispel the beliefs that because many unhoused people use drugs that they somehow waive their rights to be treated like a human being. People use drugs for many reasons; oftentimes using is a way to manage the vicissitudes of humanity and the hardships of poverty, racism, institutional violence, intergenerational trauma and the like.

Sweeping encampments is a thoroughly violent act – emotionally, physically and economically. The most vulnerable members of our community have the highest level of need for protection and support. Yet day after day, those in positions of power, specifically, those sworn to “protect and serve,” cause irreparable harm by employing and perpetuating violence. Being poor does not mean that your home, your sacred space, or your belongings should be subject to destruction from law enforcement officers by way of living outside of a formally recognized living arrangement.

Do better, Portland, respond with compassion and understanding in an effort to reduce harm and save lives.

Marion Anderson

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: