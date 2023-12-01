Barbara Kerwin, Joan Conroy and I thank the newspaper for publishing Thomas Deignan’s Oct. 21 letter, “Stop looking for reasons for conflict; stop the conflict.” His letter was wonderful. It brought us to tears.

Hatred begets hatred and killing only leads to more killing. For some reason, we have never learned that. This is the best anti-war article we have read. We concur with Mr. Deignan and holler out to all: Stop the killing!

Patricia Maurer

Scarborough

