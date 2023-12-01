I’m a retired judge and my girlfriend has worked in recovery for many years. We have had countless police interactions. We have been swatted twice. Based on those two, extensive interactions, Portland police is doing it right. Every single officer was completely professional, engaged in active listening and made authentic eye contact. It is indisputable that good people have been hired, trained and retained.

America is having a hard time. The path forward requires honesty, compassion and integrity.

We see the integrity of the Portland Police Department collectively, and that of its individual officers. That means the world. The citizenry is dedicated to peace; the police are, too. Let’s work together to restore true American values.

Ivan Schofield

Portland

