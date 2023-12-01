I implore everyone to not forget that Trump said these words during a Veterans Day speech:

“We will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists, Marxists, fascists. We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country … On Veterans Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, that lie and steal and cheat on elections and will do anything possible … legally or illegally to destroy America and to destroy the American dream.”

He was not praising veterans and thanking them for their service; was not expressing concern or sympathy for wounded warriors; not saying that he will support them in future engagements in defense of “our” country.

He articulated his most important agenda item for a potential second term: vengeance against anybody whom he chooses.

The former president is grandiose, impulsive, lacking empathy, excessively boastful, directly and indirectly encouraging violence, lacking leadership skills.

The biggest threat to this country is not COVID, or immigrants, or free speech. It is the need for personal gratification of one man.

Maine author Susan Hand Shetterly, in her book “Notes On The Landscape Of Home,” wrote: “each of us carries a particular and complicated fire within us.” I fear that Trump carries an inferno in him that will burn anything in his way to self-aggrandizement as an autocratic, vengeful president, Constitution and personal freedoms be damned.

David Hyde

Pownal

