NEW ORLEANS — Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out of San Antonio’s game against New Orleans on Friday because of right hip tightness, the first time that the highly touted rookie will sit for a contest this season.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft averaged 19.3 points and 9.7 rebounds through the first 18 games of the season for San Antonio, which entered Friday with a 3-15 record.

Wembanyama played through the hip issue on Thursday, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in 29 minutes of a 137-135 loss to Atlanta.

“My hip feels good,” Wembanyama said after that game. “You know, as my body, in general, feels as good as we can expect this many games into this season. Yeah, holding up. Feel good.”

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday’s game that not playing Wembanyama in the second half of this back-to-back was a possibility because of the hip.

“We’re trying to protect him,” Popovich said Thursday.

Advertisement

Giving Wembanyama the Friday game off will mean he will get nearly a week of rest, at minimum. Because of the break provided by the knockout round that starts Monday in the In-Season Tournament, the earliest Wembanyama would play again is Wednesday at Minnesota.

BULLS: Zach LaVine is expected to miss a week because of a sore right foot, the team said.

LaVine, averaging 21 points, did not play in the Bulls’ surprising overtime win over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The two-time All-Star exited a blowout loss at Boston on Tuesday. The Bulls have home games against New Orleans on Saturday and Charlotte on Wednesday before visiting San Antonio on Dec. 8.

DeMar DeRozan also missed the win over the Bucks because of a sprained left ankle. But with their two best players sidelined, the Bulls won for just the sixth time in 20 games this season.

MAVERICKS: Luka Doncic will miss his first game of the season Friday night when he sits against the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons.

Doncic and fellow guard Dante Exum were both listed as out for personal reasons on the NBA injury report.

Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 31.1 points per game, and the four-time All-Star is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous