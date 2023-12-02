LARA GIN, Senior– Volleyball

• All-State

* SMAA all-star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

* Team MVP

* Captain

Gin had a sensational career, capped by a dominant senior season, and she’ll graduate as one of the finest players to ever wear a Deering uniform.

Gin lost out on her freshman season due to the pandemic, but she made an immediate splash as a sophomore, making the All-Conference team. As a junior, Gin was selected Deering’s Fall Athlete of the Year after producing 157 kills, 146 digs, 62 aces and 22 blocks.

This season was even better for Gin and her teammates.

Gin, who has also impressed as a runner and jumper in outdoor track, posted 216 kills, 179 digs, 37 aces and 29 blocks and led the Rams to a superb 12-win campaign, which culminated in a run to the state semifinals. Teams did their best to slow Gin down, but she came up with big plays in match after match.

Lara Gin, Deering’s Fall Athlete of the Year, has elevated the Rams program to the upper echelon and her myriad skills will be impossible to replace.

Coach Nika Francois’ comment: “Lara was the glue to our team. She was our fearless leader on and off the court. One thing about Lara is that she always gives everything her all and never gives up which is one of the many things I appreciate about her. She was everywhere on the volleyball court and did beyond what was expected of her on and off the court. I will miss Lara dearly. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Lara Gin (volleyball)

* 2021 Megan Cunningham (cross country)

* 2020 Megan Cunningham (cross country)

• 2019 Mia Sargent (soccer)

• 2018 Aleah Murph (field hockey)

• 2017 Maddy Broda (volleyball)

• 2016 Kaylee Helmick (volleyball)

• 2015 Simone Lauture (soccer)

• 2014 Rylie Turner (field hockey)

• 2013 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

• 2012 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

• 2011 Alexis Sivovlos (soccer)

• 2010 Amanda Masse (soccer)

• 2009 Jami LeRoy (field hockey)

• 2008 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

• 2007 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

• 2006 Chelsea Johnson (soccer)

• 2005 Ashley Morgan (cross country)

• 2004 Bronwyn Potthoff (field hockey)

NICK SIMON MBOUMBA, Senior – Soccer

* Team MVP

Mboumba scored some of the biggest goals not only of the season, but in Deering history and in the process, helped the Rams make history and reach the state championship game for the first time.

Mboumba was a steady player as a sophomore and junior, tallying eight goals and eight assists over that span, but this fall, the forward made his presence felt from start to finish, scoring 11 times and adding five assists.

In the opener, Mboumba scored the tying goal against Falmouth. He also had the decisive goal in a win over Westbrook, a goal and an assist in a victory over Marshwood, a goal in a win over Thornton Academy and an assist in a confidence-building home victory over rival Portland.

But Mboumba saved his finest performances for the posteason.

After Deering rallied to edge Kennebunk in double-overtime in the quarterfinals, it was on the verge of going to penalty kicks against Falmouth in the semifinals before Mboumba lined up a free kick from 25 yards out with 15 seconds remaining in the second overtime and he produced a highlight reel blast that found the net for a 1-0 victory. Then, in the regional final against Portland, Mboumba buried another free kick, this one in the first half, to send the Rams to a 1-0 victory and their first trip to the state game.

“Everything is magical for me right now,” Mboumba said, after the game.

The magic ran out in the state final against Lewiston, however, where Mboumba had an assist, but he hit the post and had a potential game-winning shot denied in overtime before the Blue Devils prevailed in a thriller, 3-2.

Nick Simon Mboumba, Deering’s Fall Athlete of the Year, saved his best for the biggest moments this season and etched a legacy that won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Joel Costigan’s comment: “He was a game-changer for us. All season, he played with a chip on his shoulder and had a real knack for scoring in big moments. Every goal he scored or assisted on this year was in a big moment of a tight game. From his first goal of the season, a gritty game-tying goal on a 50-50 ball in the box during our first game versus Falmouth, to his final goal of the season, a spectacular game-winning goal on a free kick versus Portland that sent us to the state championship game, he showed his grit and a certain level of ‘magic,’ as the boys call it. He has always been a solid player, but this year, he made exceptional gains and made himself indispensable.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Adilson Vidal (soccer)

* 2021 Celda Mouckala (soccer)

* 2020 Muntasir Ahmed (soccer)

• 2019 Max Morrione (soccer)

• 2018 Alec Troxell (cross country)

• 2017 Alex McGonagle (golf)

• 2016 Yahya Nure (cross country)

• 2015 Max Chabot (football)

• 2014 Stephen Ochan (soccer)

• 2013 Will Barlock (golf)

• 2012 Kenny Sweet (football)

• 2011 Joe Walp (golf)

• 2010 Jamie Ross (football)

• 2009 Charlie Dupee (soccer)

• 2008 Jack Heary (football)

• 2007 Tony Yeboah (soccer)

• 2006 John Misener (cross country)

• 2005 Sean Meehan (soccer/football)

• 2004 Ryan Flaherty (football)

