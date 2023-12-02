MALLORY KERR, Senior– Soccer

• Class A South, regional all-star

* SMAA All-Conference, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

* Captain

Kerr’s statistics don’t begin to describe her impact on the Navigators this fall, a season which saw Falmouth hit its stride and become one of the best teams in Class A South.

Kerr stepped in and was a key defensive player as a sophomore, then earned first-team league all-star mention as a junior. This fall, Kerr again stymied the opposition as a center-back and holding midfielder, but she got involved on the offensive end as well, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Kerr had a goal in a season-opening loss at defending state champion Scarborough, scored once in a victory over Kennebunk, had a goal in a win over Westbrook and assisted on a game-winning goal at Deering.

The Navigators won eight games in a row in one stretch and had a nine-game unbeaten streak, thanks in large part to Kerr’s play and leadership.

Advertisement

Kerr then scored one final time in a preliminary round playoff victory over Portland. Falmouth was then eliminated by Windham in the quarterfinals.

Mallory Kerr, Falmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, did whatever was necessary to make her team successful this season and there’s a good chance we haven’t heard the last of her making a difference on the pitch.

Coach Ben Johnson’s comment: “Mallory’s dedication and leadership have undoubtedly had a positive impact on the Falmouth program. Her inclusive approach to building team camaraderie and her commitment to improving her own skills have helped create a successful program that has achieved impressive results. Mallory’s versatility and willingness to take on different roles on the field demonstrate her commitment to the team’s success above her individual accomplishments. Her contributions to the team’s success both on and off the field make her an excellent role model for future team leaders and a valuable asset to any team she may join in the future.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Valerie Rand (field hockey)

* 2021 Jordan Wolf (soccer)

* 2020 Sofie Matson (cross country)

• 2019 Sofie Matson (cross country)

• 2018 Liberty Ladd (field hockey)

• 2017 Sofie Matson (cross country)

• 2016 Malaika Pasch (cross country)

• 2015 Sydney Bell (field hockey)

• 2014 Elle Fitzgerald (field hockey)

• 2013 Riley Burfeind (volleyball)

• 2012 Cassie Darrow (soccer)

• 2011 Caitlin Bucksbaum (soccer)

• 2010 Kate Sparks (volleyball)

• 2009 Emma Wilberg (volleyball)

• 2008 Nicole Foley (field hockey)

• 2007 Maddie Grygiel (cross country)

• 2006 Emily Bowden (field hockey)

• 2005 Riley Haddock (field hockey)

• 2004 Riley Haddock (field hockey)

• 2003 Hannah Millick (field hockey)

• 2002 Ali Hollowell (field hockey)

• 2001 Whitney Huse (soccer)

JOHNNY HWANG, Senior – Golf

• SMAA Northern division all-star, first-team

Advertisement

Falmouth returned to the top spot in Class A golf and Hwang was a big reason why, excelling during the regular season and helping get the Navigators over the top in the postseason.

As a freshman, Hwang shot a round of 87 at states, helping Falmouth place third. As a sophomore, he helped the Navigators win the title with a round of 78 at the state match. As a junior, Hwang shot 76 at states and Falmouth tied for second as a team.

This season, Hwang and his teammates weren’t about to settle for anything short of the top spot and by October, it was mission accomplished.

Hwang won 16 of 18 possible points during the regular season and went 8-1 in his matches, shooting an average of 36.44 over nine holes. He was the medalist or tied for medalist honors on six occasions.

At the SMAA qualifier, where Falmouth finished first, Hwang tied for second individually with a round of 77. Then, at states, where the Navigators held off Thornton Academy by four strokes to win the title, Hwang tied for the ninth-best individual score with a round of 78.

“It’s a good feeling, especially being a senior,” Hwang said. “I wanted to leave off with a state championship. I feel like this was the best team we had, this year.”

Advertisement

“Granted, (Johnny) didn’t have his best performance in both the qualifier or states, but he still managed to post sub-80 rounds,” said Falmouth coach A.J. Simokaitis. “This helps tremendously and takes pressure off the rest of the team knowing that his ‘off day’ is still pretty darn solid.”

We haven’t heard the last of Johnny Hwang, Falmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, as he figures to go on and turn heads as a college golfer as well, but rest assured that his impact on the Navigators program will long be remembered and appreciated.

Coach AJ Simokaitis’ comment: “Johnny brought a lot to this team over the years. Yes, he has a remarkable regular season record over four seasons and has won us a ton of points, but it’s what he brought in terms of leadership and work ethic that have truly helped in our success. It has been truly awesome to watch him develop into the player and person he is today. From freshman year tryouts, coming out and surprising us all with the level of play, to watching him go from a reserved kid to a leader and voice on the team, it has been a fun ride and I can’t wait to see what the next level brings. He will be a great addition to his future college team.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Finn Caxton-Smith (football)

* 2021 Mason Farr (soccer)

* 2020 Ben Greene (cross country)

• 2019 Gus Ford (soccer)

• 2018 Riley Reed (football)

• 2017 Jack Bryant (football)

• 2016 Jeremiah Sands (cross country)

• 2015 Connor Aube (football)

• 2014 Bryce Murdick (cross country)

• 2013 Joe Lesniak (golf)

• 2012 J.P. White (soccer)

• 2011 Andrew Murry (soccer)

• 2010 Tim Follo (cross country)

• 2009 Gabe Hoffman-Johnson (soccer)

• 2008 Gabe Hoffman-Johnson (soccer)

• 2007 Jack Wyman (golf)

• 2006 Nick Ford (football)

• 2005 Adam Packard (golf)

• 2004 Connor Hollowell (soccer)

• 2003 Jimmy Velas (soccer)

• 2002 Brandon Bonsey (cross country)

• 2001 Brian Giggey (golf)

Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: