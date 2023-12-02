FREEPORT – Leland John Arris, Jr. of Freeport, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes in his Palm Bay, Fla. home on Nov. 26, 2023. Born to Elizabeth “Betty” and Leland “Bucky” Arris Sr. on Nov. 4, 1950 in Portland, he was predeceased by his father in 1999 and former spouse Heidi Gage in 2017.

He is survived by his mother; wife Ana Saybe Arris; children Elizabeth Yanceleson (husband Daniel), Leland John Arris III (wife Mia), Joseph Arris (spouse Arynne Barnes) and Dominic Arris; their mother Marion Acheson-Silver; his stepchildren Nill, Luis and Ariana Saybe, Kenneth and Elizabeth Drelich;, and beloved grandsons Thomas Manuel, Dominic Alexander Jr., and James Conrad. Leland also leaves behind siblings Diane Dorrington, Gary Arris, Mary Burnham, Leo Arris, Delbert Arris, Leatrice Diconzo, and Granville Arris, their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿Lee Arris (aka “John”) graduated from Freeport High School and earned his B.A. from Bowdoin College (’73). He clerked in Washington, D.C. before beginning his career in education, during which he served as teacher’s union president and Fulbright Scholar in 2003. After retiring from teaching, he focused on natural resource management as Chair of the Board of Trustees at Freeport Sewer District, Town Councilman, and eventually the plant manager for Freeport Sewer District.

﻿His last years were his happiest. He proclaimed his marital joy with Ana to everyone who listened, deepened his faith in God, delighted in spending time with his grandsons, and enjoyed escaping to sunny Florida.

﻿Visiting hours will be held on Mon, Dec. 4, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. and funeral service will be held on Tue, Dec. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m., both at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth, and a luncheon reception to celebrate Leland’s life will be at Wolfe’s Neck Park Smith Center from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. following the burial. The family invites everyone to join them for all services.

﻿Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.

﻿

