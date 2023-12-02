SAMANTHA MOORE, Junior – Cross country

* Class A individual state champion

* Class A South individual champion

* All-New England

* SMAA Runner of the Year

* SMAA all-star, first-team

Just when you think she’s done it all, Moore raised the bar yet again and she’s far from finished.

Moore made an immediate impact on the Portland program, placing sixth at regionals, 10th at states and qualifying for New Englands as a freshman. As a sophomore, she shot up to second in the region and the state behind Bonny Eagle standout Addy Thibodeau and was named to the All-New England team. In both seasons, Moore was chosen Portland’s Fall Athlete of the Year by The Forecaster.

Moore, who also excels in distance races in the winter and spring, in indoor and outdoor track (she won the 800 and the mile a year ago), devotes countless hours to training and that paid off big-time this fall, as for the first time, she had no peer on the trails.

Moore won a season-opening meet by over a minute, raced to victory by nearly two minutes in a meet against Falmouth and Thornton Academy, posted a solid fourth-place finish at the Festival of Champions race and was simply sensational in the postseason.

At the regional championship meet, Moore had a time of 18 minutes, 41.63 seconds, which gave her the top individual spot by six seconds over Thibodeau. Then, at states, Moore helped the Bulldogs to a third-place team finish (their best in 39 years) by finishing first in 18:30.73, 10 seconds clear of Thibodeau. Making her performance even more dazzling was that Moore wasn’t 100 percent physically.

“I hadn’t really trained this week because I was sick,” Moore said. “I had the flu at the end of last week. I was a little nervous, but it ended up working out. I wasn’t as tired at the end.”

Moore then came in 15th (10th for scoring purposes) at the New England championship meet (18:29.0).

Moore now moves on to indoor track, where she placed first in the 800 and the mile a year ago.

Samantha Moore, Portland’s Fall Athlete of the Year, is one of those special athletes who is naturally gifted but is willing to do whatever it takes to be elite. Good luck knocking her off her perch.

Coach Frank Myatt’s comment: “This season, Samantha took a big step physically and mentally. She put in the time and miles over the summer and it paid off for her in a big way. I was especially impressed with how she handled the pressure of being the favorite week-in and week-out. Her physical and mental toughness set a standard for our team and that mentality led us to a successful season.”

MARTIN KALALA-WASUKUNDI, Senior – Soccer

• Class A South all-region

* SMAA Class A South all-star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

* Captain

Kalala-Wasukundi was the straw that stirred the drink for a team rich in talent and thanks in large part to his vision, skill, selfishness and leadership, the Bulldogs got within a goal of the state final.

Advertisement

Kalala-Wasukundi burst on to the scene as a sophomore, scoring six goals and adding five assists. By his junior season, he was a captain and he scored three goals and assisted on two others, excelling in the middle of the field.

This year, Portland was highly touted entering the year and didn’t disappoint, as Kalala-Wasukundi made the most of his scoring opportunities and never hesitated to set up his teammates, finishing with seven goals and 10 assists.

Kalala-Wasukundi assisted on the tying goal in a season-opening draw against always-tough Gorham. He also scored on a penalty kick in a win over Falmouth, had two goals and an assist in a victory over Sanford, scored a goal in a win at Scarborough, had two goals and two assists in a victory over Bonny Eagle, buried a beautiful free kick in a loss at Deering, then closed the regular season by assisting on a goal in a win over Marshwood.

The Bulldogs then edged Scarborough in double-overtime in the quarterfinals before outlasting top-ranked Windham on penalty kicks in the semifinals. In that one, Kalala-Wasukundi buried his opportunity to help Portland advance. While the Bulldogs’ title dream was dashed by Deering in the regional final, it was one of the program’s finest campaigns.

Martin Kalala-Wasukundi, Portland’s Fall Athlete of the Year, rose to the occasion time and time again, excelled as a player and a leader and will be difficult to replace.

Coach Rocco Frenzilli’s comment: “Martin was our offensive cog. He kept all of the guys engaged. He just sees the game differently. Martin has an incredible work ethic. He always worked to get better. He brought energy every day to practices and games. He has great focus and a great soccer IQ. He knows and respects the game and plays with incredible intensity and passion. He’s the consummate team player, committed to his teammates, coaches and the program. Martin is respected by all.”

Press Herald staff writer Glenn Jordan contributed to this story.

