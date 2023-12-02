LANA DJURANOVIC, Senior – Soccer

• Class A South all-region

* SMAA all-star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

* SMAA Offensive Player of the Year

* Captain

Greatness comes and goes. Becoming a legend is reserved for the select few.

Lana Djuranovic earned the nickname, “Lana Legend” a year ago and as one of the most highly-touted girls’ soccer players we’ve ever seen in Maine, she went out this fall and met every challenge, scoring goals in every way possible, to lead the Red Storm to a repeat Class A state title.

Djuranovic’s freshman season at Scarborough was limited by the pandemic and that year, she spent most of her time playing as a defensive midfielder. Coach Mike Farley then came to his senses in 2021, moving Djuranovic to the midfield and she developed into a star, scoring 18 goals and adding 13 assists. As a junior, Djuranovic was unstoppable, scoring a short-lived program record 28 goals, adding five assists and saving her best for last, soaring into legend to head home teammate Ali Mokriski’s corner kick in double-overtime of the state final to beat Brunswick in breathtaking fashion, 1-0.

This fall, Djuranovic came out and had a season for the ages, even though every opposing defense tried to do anything they could to slow her down.

To no avail.

Djuranovic set a new program record with 32 goals and added five assists and she scored in every game she appeared.

Djuranovic roared out of the gate with four goals in a season-opening win over Falmouth. Other highlights included two goals in a victory over Noble, two more in a win at rival Windham, two goals in a victory over South Portland, the only goal, on a well-placed free kick, in a win at rival Gorham, two goals apiece in wins over Portland, Deering and Marshwood, four goals in a victory over Sanford and one more in a second win over Falmouth.

And that was just the regular season.

The 13-1 Red Storm were the top seed for the Class A South playoffs and would be tested, but Djuranovic ensured they would advance, scoring twice in a quarterfinal round victory over South Portland, striking twice more in a semifinal round win over Cheverus, then scoring a goal in an overtime victory over Gorham in the regional final. Djuranovic’s 32nd and final goal came in the state final versus Bangor, as she buried a penalty kick, the first successful conversion of a penalty in her career, with 17 minutes to go, helping Scarborough repeat, 2-0.

“I’m so proud of us,” said Djuranovic. “Everyone played their heart out. I love the coaches, I love the parents, I love the community and I’m so happy we could end up on a good note.”

The 32 goals came in a variety of ways. In the run of play, on headers off corner kicks, going to her left, going to her right, in the box, from 30 yards out. And on most of them, she had one, two or three defenders trying to stop her, only to come up empty.

Djuranovic will graduate as Scarborough’s all-time goal scoring leader with a whopping 79, and the program’s all-time points leader (104) as well. She’s also tied for second with most assists in a single season (13, in 2021) and most points in a single season (37, in 2023).

Djuranovic, who also plays tennis, will next measure herself at the Division I level in college at the University of Miami, where she plans to study biology with the hope of someday becoming an orthodontist.

There’s no doubt she’ll continue to dazzle. Lana Djuranovic, aka “Lana Legend,” Scarborough’s Fall Athlete of the Year, is one of the finest girls’ soccer players Maine has ever produced. She was at her best in the biggest moments and will long live in program lore.

Coach Mike Farley’s comment: “Lana’s just special. I may coach a player equal to her, but never someone who scores all the ways she can. She can score in the run of play, she scores on corners, she scores on set plays, she scores with both feet. Having Lana is like having a cheat code. She’s the best technical player I’ve ever seen. She changes the game. She can do anything she wants when she puts her mind to it. I don’t even want to think what life without Lana will be like next year.”

MARC TWOMBLY, Junior – Golf

• SMAA Class boys’ Golfer of the Year

* SMAA all-star, first-team

Twombly had another fantastic season and was part of a powerhouse team that didn’t lose a match during the regular season.

Twombly started playing golf not long after learning to walk. He joined the always-strong Scarborough varsity as a freshman and was the team’s top golfer before breaking his wrist, forcing him to miss the postseason.

Despite battling edema, a painful foot condition which makes walking difficult, his sophomore campaign, he went undefeated in the regular season, then shot a round of 69 at the state match to win the individual Class A state title.

This fall, Twombly continued to dominate, winning 15 of a possible 18 points during the regular season with a 37.0 stroke average (over nine holes) and a 94 percent scoring proficiency. At the league qualifier, Twombly shot an 18-hole round of 77, which tied him for second. Then, at states, Twombly had a score of 74, which tied him for third. The Red Storm, who went undefeated during the regular year before coming in second to Falmouth at the qualifier, placed fourth as a team.

“I believe this season went pretty well,” said Twombly. “The only other thing you could ask for is for the team to win, but it’s only a one-day tournament, making it anyone’s game. I am very proud of the team for all of the work they have put in. Undefeated in the regular season. We are so close to winning the state championship and I think if we put the work in next year, I believe we have the guys to do it.”

Twombly hopes to play at the college level, but first has a final high school season to enjoy.

And that figures to be something to behold, as Marc Twombly, Scarborough’s Fall Athlete of the Year, has the ability and drive to capture another individual crown and lead his team to the pinnacle as well.

Coach Mike Murphy’s comment: “Marc is a gamer. He is not afraid of the moment. He’s extremely competitive and is always raising the bar not only for himself but for his teammates as well. He is incredibly dedicated to golf both on and off the course. He is always striving to improve his game.”

