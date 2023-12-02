LUCY HART, Senior – Soccer

• Class C South All-Region

* WMC all-star, first-team

* Captain

Hart had already done it all at Waynflete when the season began. With one exception. Win a state title. And talk about a perfect final act, as Hart led the Flyers to the pinnacle for the first time in a decade, capping a nonpareil career.

The only reason Hart didn’t emerge as a star as a freshman was that the season was abbreviated by COVID. In her sophomore campaign, Hart was named to the All-Conference team and was a regional all-star as well. Last season, Hart scored 22 goals, added five assists and was named Waynflete’s Fall Athlete of the Year.

Waynflete won 10 games and made the semifinals Hart’s sophomore year, improved to 12 victories and a trip to the regional final her junior campaign and this fall, the goal was simple. Finish the job.

And thanks in large part to her 23 goals and nine assists, Hart was able to lead the Flyers to the pinnacle.

Highlights were plentiful, as Hart had a goal and an assist in a season-opening win over Traip Academy, scored three goals, in a three-minute span, in a victory over Hall-Dale, scored twice in a win over Old Orchard Beach, buried two free kicks in a narrow loss at defending Class B champion Yarmouth, set up the winning tally in a season-turning victory at rival North Yarmouth Academy, struck twice in a win over Fryeburg Academy and added four goals in a win over Sacopee Valley.

In the playoffs, Hart continued to shine, scoring four times in a quarterfinal round win over Traip Academy, in the final game she ever played on Waynflete’s home turf, then she scored the only goal in a regional final victory over NYA. In a state game win over Fort Kent, which required penalty kicks, Hart converted her opportunity for one final highlight.

Hart, who also plays basketball and tennis, finishes her career with a whopping 61 goals and 35 assists and figures to excel somewhere at the next level.

Lucy Hart, Waynflete’s Fall Athlete of the Year, certainly dazzled in high school. She was at her best when the moments were biggest and got to bow out in the sweetest way imaginable.

Co-coach Carrie Earls’ comment: “I’ve watched Lucy do it all since she was eight-years-old. She’s just gotten better and it’s been a pleasure to watch. Lucy has been a vital member of this program since her freshman year. She has a very impressive skill set and was able to put that on display this season as she created a ton of her own goal-scoring opportunities. She can beat defenders off the dribble, she can pull the trigger from deep and can finish in traffic, but what sets her apart is her work rate and competitive drive. She also has the ability to make her teammates better and loves seeing them succeed. Lucy has been a pleasure to coach.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Lucy Hart (soccer)

* 2021 Elli Howerton-Lynch (field hockey)

* 2020 Semma Twining (cross country)

• 2019 Kilee Sherry (soccer)

• 2018 Anna Wildes (cross country)

• 2017 Ava Farrar (soccer)

• 2016 Isabel Canning (soccer)

• 2015 Arianna Giguere (soccer)

• 2014 Julianna Harwood (soccer)

• 2013 Leigh Fernandez (soccer)

• 2012 Jo Moore (field hockey)

• 2011 Becky Smith (soccer)

• 2010 Lindsey Sinicki (field hockey)

• 2009 Amy Allen (cross country)

• 2008 Adele Espy (cross country)

• 2007 Adele Espy (cross country)

• 2006 Alex Woodhouse (soccer)

• 2005 Tess Crain (cross country)

• 2004 Anina Hewey (soccer)

JACOB WOODMAN, Senior – Soccer

• Class C South all-region

* WMC all-star, second-team

* WMC All-Academic

* Captain

Woodman will live on in legend at Waynflete for scoring a memorable state championship-winning lacrosse goal in the spring of 2022, but he’s made quite the impact on the soccer pitch as well, especially this fall.

Woodman, who was part of Class C state championship teams as a sophomore and junior, made the All-Conference team that latter season and came into the 2023 campaign knowing he’d have to help fill the scoring role vacated by Myles Culley.

Woodman rose to the occasion, scoring 12 goals and adding eight assists.

Highlights included a goal and an assist in a victory over Class B South contender York, three goals and three assists in a win over rival North Yarmouth Academy, the lone goal in a tie versus Traip Academy and the only goal in a second win over NYA. Woodman then scored his final goal in a quarterfinal round victory over Lisbon.

The Flyers’ four-year title reign finally came to an end with a semifinal round loss to eventual state champion Mt. Abram, but what a ride it was for Woodman, who simply does whatever it takes to finish.

Jacob Woodman, Waynflete’s Fall Athlete of the Year, is never shy about stepping into starring roles. His ability to score big goals at big times is what sets him apart.

Coach Will Burdick’s comment: “Jacob was a fierce competitor, an extremely talented soccer player and our best leader. He was invaluable to our program and will be irreplaceable in the coming years. His success as a player is a testament to person he is and the work he has put in the last four years for the soccer program.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Myles Culley (soccer)

* 2021 George Fahey (golf)

* 2020 Joey Ansel-Mullen (soccer)

• 2019 Joey Ansel-Mullen (soccer)

• 2018 Luca Antolini (soccer)

• 2017 Henry Spritz (cross country)

• 2016 Ilyas Abdi (soccer)

• 2015 Milo Belleau (soccer)

• 2014 Harry Baker-Connick (soccer)

• 2013 Henry Cleaves (soccer)

• 2012 Peabo Knoth (soccer)

• 2011 Daniel Weiner (soccer)

• 2010 Tucker Geoffroy (soccer)

• 2009 Chris Gillespie (soccer)

• 2008 Josh Bloom (soccer)

• 2007 Tristan Corriveau (soccer)

• 2006 Tristan Corriveau (soccer)

• 2005 Dan Black (soccer)

• 2004 Matt Lacasse (soccer)

